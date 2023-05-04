In 2020, Jonquel Jones opted out of the season for COVID-19 concerns. That season, teammates DeWanna Bonner, Alyssa Thomas and Brionna Jones all had big seasons as the starting frontcourt for the Sun.

Bonner averaged 19.7 PPG, 7.8 RPG, 3.0 APG, 1.7 SPG and 1.2 3PG; Thomas went for 15.5 PPG, 9.0 RPG, 4.8 APG and 2.0 SPG. And Brionna Jones averaged 11.2 PPG, 5.6 RPG, 1.7 SPG and 0.7 BPG in her first season as a starter.

Play Fantasy WNBA Basketball The 2023 Women's Fantasy Basketball season has officially arrived! Create or join a league today to get started. Sign up for free!

In 2021, Jonquel Jones returned to win the WNBA MVP award with averages of 19.4 PPG, 11.2 RPG, 2.8 APG, 1.6 3PG, 1.3 SPG and 1.3 BPG. That season, she was the focal point of the Sun frontcourt with Thomas limited to only three games.

The other two starting frontcourt players also thrived, with Bonner averaging 15.2 PPG, 6.4 RPG, 3.5 APG, 1.4 3PG, 1.3 SPG and 0.7 BPG while Brionna Jones averaged 14.7 PPG, 7.3 RPG, 1.8 APG, 1.4 SPG and 0.5 BPG.

Last season, though, Thomas returned to give the Sun four elite frontcourt options. They made it work by splitting the frontcourt minutes four ways. Each of Jonquel Jones, Thomas, Bonner and Brionna Jones still produced impact seasons, but all of them had lower volume.

This season, Jonquel Jones has moved on to the New York Liberty. That leaves her three former teammates as the de facto frontcourt starters for the Sun. And if history is any predictor, the three should all be in for big seasons.

What to watch

On the fantasy hoops front, Thomas has top of the draft upside because of the diversity of her game. She had 13 double-digit rebound efforts last season even sharing the court with three other strong rebounders. She also dished double-digits assists four times, resulting in two triple-doubles. With the ball in her hands more, she could potentially be among the league leaders in assists while averaging at or near a points/rebounds double-double.

Bonner led the Sun in scoring in the year Jonquel sat, but she will turn 36 years old before the season ends. With that said, from watching her play last season, she still has plenty left in the tank. Her length, athleticism and skill set make her a walking mismatch because most players big enough to keep her away from the rim aren't quick enough to stay with her on the perimeter, and vice versa.

Brionna Thomas has the game to approach a double-double on some teams, but with Thomas and Bonner also strong on the boards she may have to settle for a still-strong seven-ish rebounds and mid-teens scoring on most nights.

New addition Tiffany Hayes should lead the backcourt in scoring this season after coming over from the Atlanta Dream. Hayes is a professional scorer that has averaged 15.7 PPG, 3.4 RPG, 2.6 APG, 1.4 3PG and 1.2 SPG over her last six seasons.

Natisha Hiedeman is a solid contributor that is coming off the best season of her career, but is more likely a fantasy streaming option than someone on the draft radar.

But also keep an eye on youngster DiJonai Carrington in the backcourt. Carrington had a slow rookie season, but showed a lot of improvement as a sophomore and is worth watching as a potential streamer with upside this season.

Sun team profile

2022 Record: 25-11

Coach: Stephanie White

Key Additions: Tiffany Hayes

Key Losses: Jasmine Thomas, Courtney Williams

2022 Offensive efficiency: 108.5 (2nd)

2022 Defensive efficiency: 98.3 (2nd)

2022 Pace: 85.8 possessions per 48 minutes (6th)

What to expect in 2023: The Sun have been serious championship contenders during this generation of WNBA basketball. They have made the semifinals in four straight seasons, and in two of those campaigns they made the Finals. Losing former MVP Jonquel Jones to a superteam in the Liberty, with Candace Parker joining another superteam in the Aces, has the Sun off the national radar. But, the Sun still have a very strong lineup and, if they are able to integrate Tiffany Hayes without a hitch, they still have the talent to push for a high seed and a deep postseason run.