Despite an impressive run of 11 consecutive playoff appearances, the Lynx failed to make the postseason in 2022. Minnesota also bid farewell to Sylvia Fowles, the WNBA's all-time leading rebounder, due to retirement.

Fowles was an instrumental component of the team, and her absence will be felt. In the 2022 season, Minnesota ranked second in rebounds per game (36.9), right behind the Connecticut Sun (37.1).

Additionally, the Lynx were one of only four teams to average at least nine offensive rebounds per contest in 2022. Minnesota will need to find a way to fill the void left by Fowles, but as one door closes, another opens.

Fantasy managers, get ready to be thrilled as Napheesa Collier is set to return this season after missing most of last season because of pregnancy. She was only able to play four games in 2022, but her potential impact on the court makes her an exciting addition to any fantasy team.

Collier has been one of the Lynx's most productive scorers over her first three seasons. Although Minnesota is rebuilding, there are still some fantasy-relevant players.

What to watch

With the departure of Fowles and a roster that lacks depth, Collier will have ample opportunity to showcase her talents on both ends of the court. Fantasy managers hoping for a breakout season can look to Collier's impressive 2020 and 2021 stats.

In 2021, she averaged a career-high 16.2 points, and in 2020, she set personal bests in rebounds (9.0), assists (3.3), and blocks (1.3). Collier was also recognized as the WNBA Rookie of the Year in 2019. It's clear Collier has the potential to be a dynamic fantasy option this year.

Fowles' retirement also opens up an opportunity for Jessica Shepard. Last season, Shepard showed her potential, averaging 8.1 points, 7.4 rebounds, and 3.0 assists in 26.1 minutes per game. With Fowles out of the picture, Shepard has a clear path to establish herself as a key player in the Lynx's frontcourt. This could be her moment to seize the opportunity and make a name for herself in the league.

Get ready to watch Aerial Powers take off in her third season with the Lynx. After struggling with injuries in her first two seasons, she finally got back on track in 2022, averaging career highs of 14.4 points, 4.7 rebounds, and 2.9 assists per game.

With no major additions to Minnesota's wings, Powers is primed to be one of the Lynx's main contributors alongside Collier if she can stay healthy in 2023. Powers is a great pick in the middle rounds of your fantasy draft, especially for a Lynx team now without Moriah Jefferson.

The Lynx added Tiffany Mitchell, Kiana Williams and Stephanie Watts this offseason. Minnesota also selected Diamond Miller, Maïa Hirsch, Dorka Juhász, Brea Beal and Taylor Soule in the 2023 WNBA draft.

When it comes to fantasy relevance, keep an eye on Miller, the No. 2 overall pick. This versatile player can defend multiple positions and facilitate the offense, as evidenced by her 2.9 assists per game and impressive averages of 19.7 points and 2.1 steals per game last season at Maryland. With the opportunity for plenty of playing time alongside Kayla McBride in the Lynx backcourt, the rookie should have a chance to shine.

Speaking of McBride, she ended the 2022 season with solid averages of 13.3 points, 2.8 rebounds, 2.1 assists and 1.0 steals per game, numbers that are consistent with her career averages. Don't overlook her in fantasy drafts.

Lynx team profile

2022 Record: 14-22

Coach: Cheryl Reeve

Key Additions: Diamond Miller

Key Losses: Sylvia Fowles, Moriah Jefferson

2022 Offensive efficiency: 104.4 (6th)

2022 Defensive efficiency: 106.3 (8th)

2022 Pace: 78.4 possessions per 48 minutes (7th)

What to expect in 2023: The Lynx have always aimed for championships, but they're now focused on developing a promising young core of Collier, Miller and Shepard under coach Cheryl Reeve. This is a team culture that prioritizes defense and controlling the pace of the game, along with team play and ball movement on offense. It's the kind of environment where young players can grow and accumulate a ton of minutes.