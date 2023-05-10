This is a completely different team from the squad that went 26-10 last season and the team the won the WNBA championship back in 2021. Five of their six players who averaged at least 10 PPG last season have not returned.

To help account for those losses. the Sky acquired Marina Mabrey, Courtney Williams, and Isabelle Harrison in the offseason. Both Williams and Mabrey averaged 10-plus PPG in 2022.

Play Fantasy WNBA Basketball The 2023 Women's Fantasy Basketball season has officially arrived! Create or join a league today to get started. Sign up for free!

We know there will be a lot of new faces on this team, however Kahleah Copper is not one of them. Last season she was on the Sky roster that had four other career All-Stars and Copper still led the team in scoring (15.7 PPG). She also set career-highs in RPG, APG and 3-pointers made in 2022.

Copper has only two other All-Stars on her team this season, however, with Elizabeth Williams and Courtney Williams, which means she will have the ball in her hands more and be the main go-to player on the roster. It's reasonable to expect big fantasy numbers from her this season.

What to watch

One of the new faces on this roster mentioned earlier was Mabrey, who was traded to the Sky in the offseason. This could be one of the best moves the Sky made to help replace a depleted roster.

It also could be a perfect role for Mabrey, a great 3-point shooter. Chicago needed a 3-point threat since they lost 71% of their 3-point production from last season. They also don't have much star power on this team, so expect Mabrey to put up career numbers this year and be one of the league's leading 3-point shooters.

Chicago also signed Courtney Williams in free agency. As we know the Sky needs offense and Williams can give them that; she averaged 11.1 PPG last season on a Connecticut team with a very balanced scoring attack.

Being on the Sky is a great opportunity for Williams to be a primary scorer like she was on the Dream in 2021 when she earned her only All-Star selection (16.5 PPG, 6.8 RPG, 4.0 APG and 1.1 SPG that season).

Sky team profile

2022 record: 26-10

Coach: James Wade

Key additions: Marina Mabrey (G), Courtney Williams (G), Isabelle Harrison (F)

Key losses: Candace Parker (F), Courtney Vandersloot (G), Emma Meesseman (F), Allie Quigley (G), Azura Stevens (F)

2022 Offensive efficiency: 102.6 (8th)

2022 Defensive efficiency: 106.4 (10th)

2022 Pace: 78.2 possessions per 48 minutes (9th)

What to expect in 2023: This isn't expected to be a "rebuild" year for the Sky because they have put together a roster that could make the playoffs. However, it's reason to expect the Sky to finish somewhere in the 5th-8th range in the standings. With only Kahleah Copper returning among their starters from last season and a lot of new players surrounding her, it's going to take time for this roster to learn to play together. They are also very guard heavy, and this could be a weakness for them when it comes to defense, rebounding and controlling the paint.