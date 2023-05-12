Fantasy women's basketball: How will Wings changes impact Arike Ogunbowale?

The Wings are coming off their best season since relocating from Tulsa in 2016, finishing 18-18 and making the playoffs for the second consecutive year.

Dallas will have a slightly different look this season, however, as three of their top five leading scorers from last season have departed. Marina Mabrey was traded to the Chicago Sky, while Isabelle Harrison signed a contract with the Sky. Allisha Gray was traded to the Atlanta Dream.

Despite the changes, the Wings have retained their top scorer Arike Ogunbowale and leading rebounder Teaira McCowan. Additionally, the team has made some noteworthy acquisitions, including Natasha Howard from the Liberty and Diamond DeShields from the Mercury. Both players are expected to play important roles in the Wings' rotation and should be selected in fantasy drafts.

The Wings also had four first-round picks in the 2023 WNBA Draft, which included Villanova University's Maddy Siegrist. With an already impressive offensive talent in Ogunbowale, the Wings are on the verge of achieving great things.

The Wings boast numerous players who are relevant to fantasy basketball, making them a team worth paying attention to. Let's dive into their roster and discuss these players in more detail.

What to watch

Ogunbowale has been a consistent top-five scorer in all four of her WNBA seasons, even leading the league in scoring during her second year. As the focal point of the Wing's offense, she's expected to continue to perform at a high level. Although she missed more games than usual last season, Ogunbowale still managed to average 19.7 points, 3.3 rebounds, 3.6 assists and 1.5 steals per game.

Her shot selection has room for improvement, however, as she took the most shots per game of any player in the league and finished shooting just 40% from the field. Despite this, Ogunbowale remains a top fantasy option and should be a solid Round 1 selection in fantasy drafts.

Howard is expected to make a significant impact for the Wings, not only offensively but defensively as well. She put up impressive numbers with the Liberty last season, averaging 15.1 points, 7.3 rebounds, 2.3 assists, 1.3 steals and 1.0 blocks per game. Howard's veteran presence will be valuable for Dallas, and she's likely to have a substantial role in the team's rotation. What truly elevates her fantasy potential, however, are her impressive defensive stats.

McCowan proved to be a valuable asset for the Wings during the latter half of the season, starting in 14 of their last 16 games. During this stretch, she showcased her skills by averaging 15.1 points and 9.9 rebounds in 26.2 minutes per game, leading to her earning a three-year contract with the team.

McCowan also played overseas during the offseason and made her mark as an impressive scorer and rebounder for the Turkish National Team. With the Wings' recent roster changes, McCowan is expected to have a vital role in the team's frontcourt this season. McCowan should be on your radar in Rounds 3 or 4 if you prioritize the guard position in the early rounds.

Sabally may be considered a high-risk, high-reward due to her injury history, but when she's on the court, she's nothing short of spectacular. In 2022, she averaged 11.3 points, 4.8 rebounds, 2.1 assists and 0.5 steals in just 21.7 minutes per game. Keep an eye on Sabally as a later round target in your fantasy draft, but make sure you have a backup plan in case she misses any games. Her potential is worth the risk.

DeShields is entering her sixth season in the league and this time around she'll be taking on a new role as one of the most experienced players on the Wings' roster. Her lengthy injury history may limit her fantasy potential while in a bench role, so keep that in mind. Although she can give you points, don't expect much contribution in other categories. Consider DeShields a possible late-round pick, but be aware of her limitations.

Wings team profile

2022 record: 18-18

Coach: Latricia Trammell

Key additions: Natasha Howard, Diamond DeShields

Key losses: Marina Mabrey, Isabelle Harrison, Allisha Gray

2022 Offensive efficiency: 106.6 (4th)

2022 Defensive efficiency: 106.3 (8th)

2022 Pace: 77.6 possessions per 48 minutes (11th)

What to expect in 2023: The Wings had an impressive offseason, making several impactful moves in both free agency and the draft. Unfortunately, their progress was somewhat overshadowed by the attention given to the New York Liberty and Las Vegas Aces. The only other teams last season who scored more points per game than Dallas were the Aces, Sky and Connecticut Sun. It's possible for history to repeat itself in 2023, and if that happens, having some players from the Wings on your fantasy team could be beneficial.