Fantasy women's basketball: Big things ahead for these preseason standouts?

The WNBA preseason is quickly winding down as the regular season tips off on Friday, May 19.

Here are some takeaways and other observations from the 2023 preseason to help fantasy managers gain an edge in fantasy women's basketball this season.

Teaira McCowan is primed for a breakout season

McGowan has been stellar in the Wings two preseason games. She's averaged 15.5 points and 6.0 rebounds, exceeding 20 minutes on the court each time. Last season, McGowan emerged as a dominant force, recording double-doubles and in six of the Wings' final nine regular season games. She finished with averages of 15.1 points and 9.9 rebounds in 26.2 minutes and earned a three-year contract with Dallas. In 2023, McGowan will shine in the Wings' frontcourt, making her an enticing fantasy draft choice in Rounds 3 or 4. Don't miss out on her incredible breakout potential.

Satou Sabally fantasy potential is worth the risk despite injury concerns

Sabally has the upside of a player landing in the first three or four rounds of fantasy drafts and a standout performance against the Indiana Fever in the Wings' second preseason game showcased her brilliance as she recorded 18 points, nine rebounds, three assists and a steal in 25 minutes. With the Wings predicted to be one of the top scoring teams in 2023, don't underestimate Sabally's impact. Make a smart move in the second half of your fantasy draft by securing this rising star.

Diamond Miller is still one of the top rookies to roster

Miller has had her moments in the preseason, even scoring 19 points in the Lynx's first preseason game. If she adjusts her style of play to become a better ball-handler and jump shooter, the rookie out of Maryland could be really successful as a rookie in the WNBA. Her knack for drawing fouls -- she ranked fifth in college basketball last season in free throw attempts -- has seamlessly transitioned to the WNBA, with 14 free throw attempts in the preseason. Miller could see limited shooting attempts while playing alongside Napheesa Collier, Aerial Powers and Kayla McBride, but she can impact the game in many ways statistically and is a potential late-round gem.

Tiffany Mitchell appears to be the solution at point guard for the Lynx

A versatile veteran, Mitchell's seven-year WNBA career as a combo guard showcases her quick first step and exceptional passing ability. With a knack for beating defenses, she creates opportunities for teammates to shoot 3-pointers, attack close-outs, and when necessary she makes the additional pass. Mitchell's skills can shine even brighter on a team with Collier, McBride and Powers. Logging 30 or more minutes in the Lynx's preseason games, she amassed 12 assists. While her scoring potential may be tempered by the talent around her, Mitchell contributes in various statistical areas. Don't overlook this guard in the final rounds of your draft.

NaLyssa Smith is going to thrive as a scorer this season because of No. 1 draft pick Aliyah Boston

Boston's defensive prowess bolsters the Fever's interior game, granting Smith the freedom to display her inside-outside skills and thrive in the high-low connection. She showcased her immense scoring potential recently in Indiana's preseason game against the Wings. Smith finished with 22 points, eight rebounds and two assists. She also competed in the second ever Athletes Unlimited basketball season during the WNBA offseason. Smith set records for most rebounds in a season (184) and most double-doubles in a season (12). Do not allow Smith to slip past Rounds 3 or 4 in your fantasy drafts.

Keep an eye on former 2022 No. 4 overall selection Emily Engstler

Facing an unexpected turn, Engstler found herself waived by the Fever in late April, joining the ranks of four lottery picks since 2019 who were waived, released or traded in the WNBA. However, the Mystics saw her potential and offered Engstler a training camp contract. Now, with several standout preseason performances, Engstler is making it increasingly difficult for the Mystics to even consider letting her go. Washington should continue to manage Elena Delle Donne's workload and exercise caution with Myisha Hines-Allen's recovery from knee surgery. These circumstances align favorably for Engstler, presenting ample opportunities for her to make a significant impact on the court. Fantasy managers, especially in deeper formats, should take note of this promising development.