Fantasy women's basketball tips and WNBA betting picks for Sunday

Each day of the WNBA season, our team of fantasy and betting experts breaks down every game on the slate, making note of everything from injuries and lineup changes to recent trends and more.

All odds are provided by Caesars Sportsbook. Times are ET.

Here's what to look for during today's slate:

1:00 p.m. ET, Mohegan Sun Arena, Uncasville, Conn.

Line: Sun -1.5

Money line: Mystics (+105), Sun (-110)

Total: 157.5 points

BPI Win%: Sun (61.9%)

Injury Report

Mystics: No injuries reported

Sun: No injuries reported

Play Fantasy WNBA Basketball The 2023 Women's Fantasy Basketball season has officially arrived! Create or join a league today to get started. Sign up for free!

Best bet: Mystics at Sun, Under 157.5 points. The Mystics and Sun entered the season with the third and fourth highest scores in the league according to our Basketball Power Index, and a lot of their team strengths are on defense where they ranked first and third in Defensive BPI. That played out in each of their first games, where they each held their opponents to 66 and 64 points and neither game resulted in a total over 144 points. Facing each other, I expect a tough, defensive-minded game that goes under again. -Andre' Snellings

Mystics +1.5 at Sun. Washington is more polished to start the season, returning its entire starting lineup from a playoff run. Connecticut is still working out the kinks after losing Courtney Williams and Jonquel Jones. I also think Washington has a coaching advantage. -Doug Kezirian

2:00 p.m. ET, Barclays Center, Brooklyn

Line: Liberty -16.5

Money line: Fever (+800), Liberty (-1400)

Total: 158.5 points

BPI Win%: Liberty (89.2%)

Injury Report

Fever: Bernadett Hatar (Out)

Liberty: Nyara Sabally (Out), Marine Johannes (Out)

Best bet: Fever at Liberty, Under 158.5 points. The Liberty are heavily favored to bounce back from their season-opening loss, and this could end up being a defensive-minded game. Both teams have strong, defensive-minded frontlines. The Liberty start Jonquel Jones and Breanna Stewart in the middle, while the Fever start 2023 No. 1 overall pick Aliyah Boston next to NaLyssa Smith, with Queen Egbo coming off the bench. Both teams struggled on offense in their openers, averaging only 62.5 PPG between them, and even if the Liberty do as expected and win big it is unlikely the Fever score enough to push this total over 158.5. -Snellings

4:00 p.m. ET, Footprint Center, Phoenix

Line: Mercury -3.5

Money line: Chicago (+143), Mercury (-170)

Total: 160.5 points

BPI Win%: Mercury (55.6%)

Injury Report

Chicago: Isabelle Harrison (Out), Ruthy Hebard (Out)

Mercury: Megan Gustafson (Out), Sophie Cunningham (Day-To-Day), Shey Peddy (Out), Skylar Diggins-Smith (Out)

Fantasy streamer: Alanna Smith, Chicago Sky (available in 80.5% of leagues). Smith has seen a huge jump in the percentage of leagues rostered after notching a big season debut on Friday. She came off the bench, but scored 15 points with 4 rebounds, 3 blocks, 2 steals, an assist and 3 3-pointers in 20 minutes of action. With Isabelle Harrison (knee) and Ruthy Hebard (maternity) out, Smith could carve out a larger role early in the season. -Snellings