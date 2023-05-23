Fantasy women's basketball tips and WNBA betting picks for Tuesday

Eric Moody explains why he likes the Lynx to beat the Dream on Tuesday night. (0:48)

Each day of the WNBA season, our team of fantasy and betting experts breaks down every game on the slate, making note of everything from injuries and lineup changes to recent trends and more.

All odds are provided by Caesars Sportsbook. Times are ET.

Here's what to look for during today's slate:

Connecticut Sun at Washington Mystics

7:00 p.m. ET, Capital One Arena, Washington, D.C.

Line: Sun -6

Money line: Sun (+222), Mystics (-278)

Total: 158 points

BPI Win%: Mystics (54.2%)

Injury Report

Sun: Nia Clouden (Day-To-Day)

Mystics: No injuries reported

Best bet: Sun +6.0. Even though the Mystics are favored on their home court I firmly believe the Sun are the better team. Connecticut is off to a good start to the post-Jonquel Jones era. The Mystics struggled with the Sun's physicality in their most recent game and Connecticut is 11-2 against the spread over their past 13 road games. -- Eric Moody

Atlanta Dream at Minnesota Lynx

8:00 p.m. ET, Target Center, Minneapolis

Line: Lynx -5.5

Money line: Dream (+115), Lynx (-135)

Total: 162 points

BPI Win%: Dream (51.3%)

Injury Report

Dream: No injuries reported, Iliana Rupert (Out)

Lynx: Lindsay Allen (Day-To-Day), Natalie Achonwa (Out)

Best bet: Aari McDonald (rostered in 50.9% of ESPN leagues) McDonald was one of my favorite breakout players heading into the season. With limited ball handlers on the Dream roster, she stood out as a crucial asset. Last season, McDonald showcased her immense potential by achieving career highs in various statistical categories. Although she finished with just 11 fantasy points against the Wings last Saturday, it's worth noting that she logged an impressive 30 minutes of playing time and attempted 11 field goals. If you need a streamer, McDonald will shine, especially with Danielle Robinson ruled out with a knee injury -- Moody