Fantasy women's basketball tips and WNBA betting picks for Friday

Each day of the WNBA season, our team of fantasy and betting experts breaks down every game on the slate, making note of everything from injuries and lineup changes to recent trends and more.

All odds are provided by Caesars Sportsbook. Times are ET.

Here's what to look for during today's slate:

8:00 p.m. ET, Wintrust Arena, Chicago

Line: Mystics -5.5

Money line: Mystics (-225), Sky (+185)

Total: 158.5 points

BPI Win%: Mystics (56.5%)

Injury Report

Mystics: No injuries reported

Sky: Isabelle Harrison (Out), Ruthy Hebard (Out)

Best bet: Sky +4.5. Chicago is on fire this season. With impressive wins over the Lynx and the Mercury, they boast a 2-0 record with both of those wins coming on the road as they host the Mystics. Not only are they dominating on the court, but they're also 2-0 against the spread. The Sky's defense has been rock solid, stifling opponents to a mere 67.5 points on average. As for the Mystics, they haven't had any problems scoring so far this season, but have had trouble defensively and executing down the stretch. Back the Sky to cover. -Eric Moody

Fantasy streamer: Tianna Hawkins (rostered in 2.4% of ESPN leagues) she's reached double-digit fantasy points in two of the first three games. She doesn't get a ton of minutes, but she's very efficient in the minutes she does averaging 5.7 PPG, 5.7 RPG, and 1.0 APG. In her career against the Sky she has averaged 7.0 PPG which is her 4th-highest against a single opponent. She's also hit 20 threes against them in her career, her most threes made against any team. -Jennifer LaCroix

Fantasy streamer: Alanna Smith (rostered in 30.4% of ESPN leagues) recently made waves overseas and has brought her A-game back to the WNBA this season in the Sky's uptempo offense. She's played 16 or more minutes in consecutive games and finished with 33 fantasy points in Chicago's last game against the Lynx. Since Isabelle Harrison is out with an injury, Smith has a role in the Sky's rotation. -Moody

Best Bet: Mystics -4.5. While I know the Sky has started the season off strong, they have played two teams in the bottom half of the standings (Mercury 1-2; and Lynx 0-3). Meanwhile the Mystics have gotten experience playing teams in the upper half of the standings playing Connecticut twice (3-0 to start season) and the Liberty (1-1). -LaCroix

10:00 p.m. ET, Climate Pledge Arena, Seattle

Line: Wings -5.5

Money line: Wings (-260), Storm (+210)

Total: 162.5 points

BPI Win%: Storm (57.7%)

Injury Report

Wings: Teaira McCowan (Day-To-Day), Diamond DeShields (Out), Lou Lopez Senechal (Out)

Storm: No injuries reported

Best bet: Over 163.0. The Wings were on fire last Saturday, with not one, not two, but three players dropping 20 or more points against the Dream. Dallas put up a whopping 85 points and secured a well-deserved win. On the other side, the Storm's last outing was a tough one, suffering a resounding 105-64 defeat against the defending champion Aces. Both teams have seen the totals go over in their season openers, setting the stage for a high scoring affair as Dallas hits the road to face Seattle. -Moody

Fantasy streamer: Kia Nurse (rostered in 37% of ESPN leagues) may have had limited playing time in the Storm's blowout loss to the Aces last Saturday, but I have a feeling that's about to change against the Wings. Signed this offseason to fill the shoes of the legendary Sue Bird, Nurse is here to make her mark. Despite missing last season due to injury, her 2021 performance showed great promise, averaging 9.5 points, 3.5 rebounds, and 1.8 assists in 26.1 minutes per game. If you need a streamer, don't overlook Nurse. -Moody

Fantasy streamer: Jordan Horston (rostered in 8.9% of ESPN leagues) is a rookie who is in the perfect situation to make an impact right away. She's on a team that is not deep at the guard position which means more minutes and opportunities to score fantasy points. In the first game of the season against the reigning champs she put up 8 points, 5 rebounds, 3 assists and 3 steals. With Gabby Williams still out due to a concussion, Horston could get the start for the second game of the season and expect to be a main contributor in the backcourt for the Storm. -LaCroix

Best bet: Over 160.0 The Wings have hit the over in six straight games and 11 of their last 14 games. The Storm have also hit the over in six straight games and eight of the last nine games they have played. The Storm are coming off a tough home loss to the Aces and looking to prove themselves. While the Wings are coming off a good first game with three different players scoring 20+ points. And this season in the seven games where the O/U has been set at 161 or lower, the teams hit the over in five of them. -LaCroix