          Fantasy women's basketball tips and WNBA betting picks for Saturday

          play
          What's the best bet for Sun vs. Liberty? (0:28)

          Eric Moody recommends betting the under in the matchup between the Sun and Liberty on Saturday. (0:28)

          • Eric Moody, ESPNMay 27, 2023, 12:32 PM
          Each day of the WNBA season, our team of fantasy and betting experts breaks down every game on the slate, making note of everything from injuries and lineup changes to recent trends and more.

          All odds are provided by Caesars Sportsbook. Times are ET.

          Here's what to look for during today's slate:

          Connecticut Sun at New York Liberty
          1:00 p.m. ET, Barclays Center, Brooklyn

          Line: Liberty -8
          Money line: Sun (+260), Liberty (-335)
          Total: 163.5 points
          BPI Win%: Liberty (64.9%)

          Injury Report
          Sun: No injuries reported
          Liberty: Marine Johannes (Out)

          Best bet: Sun +8. Connecticut defied expectations last season by reaching the WNBA Finals despite being underrated by the betting market. Even after the departure of Jonquel Jones to the Liberty and with a new coach, the Sun are off to a 3-0 start and remain a formidable team with a talented frontcourt and a staunch defense. The Liberty have an explosive offensive lineup led by Breanna Stewart and Sabrina Ionescu, but it's clear that it will take some time for the team to jell. This matchup should be closer than the spread indicates.

          Los Angeles Sparks at Las Vegas Aces
          9:00 p.m. ET, Michelob Ultra Arena, Las Vegas

          Line: Aces -15
          Money line: None
          Total: Under 170.5 points
          BPI Win%: Aces (85%)

          Injury Report
          Sparks: Jordin Canada (Day-To-Day), Nneka Ogwumike (Day-To-Day), Jasmine Thomas (Out), Azura Stevens (Out), Katie Lou Samuelson (Out)
          Aces: Riquna Williams (Day-To-Day)

          Best bet: Aces -15. Las Vegas remains an unstoppable force on the offensive end, solidifying its status as the frontrunners to defend its championship. The Aces have been dominant in this series recently, as they own an 11-game winning streak against the Sparks. What's more impressive is that six of those wins were by a margin of at least 14 points. There is a long way to go before Los Angeles reaches full health. On Saturday night, this will be evident.

          Fantasy streamer: Dearica Hamby (rostered in 31.9% of ESPN leagues) is an excellent option with the Sparks battling a flurry of injuries. In a recent showdown against her former team, the Aces, Hamby put up 24 fantasy points in 27 minutes on the court. There is a good chance she will replicate that performance on Saturday night.