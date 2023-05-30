Fantasy women's basketball tips and WNBA betting picks for Tuesday

Each day of the WNBA season, our team of fantasy and betting experts breaks down every game on the slate, making note of everything from injuries and lineup changes to recent trends and more.

All odds are provided by Caesars Sportsbook. Times are ET.

Here's what to look for during today's slate:

Chicago Sky at Atlanta Dream

7 p.m. ET, State Farm Arena, Atlanta

Line: Dream (-2.5)

Money line: Sky (+118), Dream (-140)

Total: Over 161.0 points

BPI Win%: Dream (64.6%)

Injury Report

Sky: Rebekah Gardner (Out), Isabelle Harrison (Out), Ruthy Hebard (Out)

Dream: Danielle Robinson (Out), Iliana Rupert (Out)

Best bet: Sky (+2.5). Despite losing Candace Parker, Courtney Vandersloot, and Allie Quigley during the offseason, the Sky (3-1) have impressed with a strong start to 2023. Even without Isabelle Harrison, the Sky have defied expectations, going 4-0 against the spread and maintaining a perfect 2-0 record in away games. Chicago ranks second in defensive rating while Atlanta (1-2) boasts an impressive offense, ranking third in PPG (82.7). However, they struggle on defense, ranking eighth in defensive rating. Each of the Dream's games have been close, all decided by seven points or fewer. Atlanta is 0-4-1 ATS in its last five games at home. Back Chicago on Tuesday night. -- Moody

Indiana Fever at Connecticut Sun

7 p.m. ET, Mohegan Sun Arena, Uncasville, Conn.

Line: Sun (-13)

Money line: Fever (+650), Sun (-1000)

Total: Over 158.5 points

BPI Win%: Sun (86.7%)

Injury Report

Fever: Bernadett Hatar (Out)

Sun: No injuries reported

Best bet: Under 159.0. The Sun (8th) and the Fever (11th) find themselves near the bottom of the league in terms of offensive rating. Connecticut has only gone over the total in one of their past four games. Tuesday looks like it'll be low scoring. -- Moody

Minnesota Lynx at Dallas Wings

8 p.m. ET, College Park Center, Arlington

Line: Wings (-6)

Money line: Lynx (+185), Wings (-225)

Total: Over 166.5 points

BPI Win%: Lynx (59.2%)

Injury Report

Lynx: Natalie Achonwa (Out), Kayla McBride (Day-To-Day)

Wings: Teaira McCowan (Day-To-Day), Diamond DeShields (Out), Lou Lopez Senechal (Out)

Fantasy streamer: Tiffany Mitchell (rostered in 12.7% of ESPN leagues) has emerged as a key player for the Lynx, logging 20-plus minutes in four consecutive games. She has scored 20-plus fantasy points in her past two games. Mitchell's impactful performances indicate she'll play a big role in the Lynx's rotation, making her a very good streaming option. -- Moody

New York Liberty at Seattle Storm

9 p.m. ET, Climate Pledge Arena, Seattle

Line: Liberty (-16)

Money line: Liberty (-1600), Storm (+900)

Total: Over 162.0 points

BPI Win%: Liberty (70.6%)

Injury Report

Liberty: Marine Johannes (Out)

Storm: No injuries reported

Best bet: Storm (+16.0). All eyes will be on Breanna Stewart as she faces her former team on Tuesday night. The Liberty have shown promise this season, going 2-1 against the spread. While New York is clearly the stronger team with Stewart, Sabrina Ionescu and Jonquel Jones and the Storm rank last in defensive rating, the pre-game narrative suggests that this matchup has the potential to be more closely contested than the spread indicates. -- Moody