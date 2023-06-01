Fantasy women's basketball tips and WNBA betting picks for Thursday

Each day of the WNBA season, our team of fantasy and betting experts breaks down every game on the slate, making note of everything from injuries and lineup changes to recent trends and more.

8:00 p.m. ET, Target Center, Minneapolis

Line: Sun -6

Money line: Sun (-278), Lynx (+222)

Total: Over/Under 162.0 points

BPI Win%: Sun (62.6%)

Injury Report

Sun: No injuries reported

Lynx: Natalie Achonwa (Out), Diamond Miller (Out)

Best bet: Sun -7.5. The Sun have emerged as a dominant force in the 2023 WNBA season, boasting an impressive 4-1 record. With only the Las Vegas Aces ahead of them in the league standings, the Sun have solidified their position among the top teams. On the opposite end of the spectrum, the Lynx find themselves in desperate need of a victory as they remain winless at 0-5. The Lynx's struggles go beyond their win-loss record, as they have struggled to cover the spread, going 1-4 in their past five games. Meanwhile, the Sun's dominance suggests that they are poised to continue their winning ways and improve to 5-1. Bettors can expect the Sun to not only secure another victory but also cover the spread. The only team with a worse defensive rating than the Lynx is the Seattle Storm. -Eric Moody

Fantasy streamer: Tiffany Mitchell (rostered in 23.6% of ESPN leagues) is firmly on the streaming radar for managers looking for a guard. Over the past three games, Mitchell has showcased her skills, playing over 31 minutes and scoring 20 or more fantasy points. In order to keep up with the Sun, she'll be busy helping the Lynx. -Moody