Fantasy women's basketball tips and WNBA betting picks for Friday

Each day of the WNBA season, our team of fantasy and betting experts breaks down every game on the slate, making note of everything from injuries and lineup changes to recent trends and more.

All odds are provided by Caesars Sportsbook. Times are ET.

Here's what to look for during today's slate:

6:00 p.m. ET, Wintrust Arena, Chicago

Line: Liberty -10

Money line: Liberty (-600), Sky (+430)

Total: Over 160.0 points

BPI Win%: Liberty (66.9%)

Injury Report

Liberty: No injuries reported

Sky: Rebekah Gardner (Out), Isabelle Harrison (Out), Ruthy Hebard (Out)

Play Fantasy WNBA Basketball It's not too late to play this season with friends and family. Get in the game, create a league, and start fresh with a 0-0 record. Sign up Now

Fantasy streamer: Alanna Smith (rostered in 41.2% of ESPN leagues) is a solid streamer with Morgan Bertsch still out due to an ankle injury. Smith has played 21 or more minutes over the last two games. In Tuesday's game against the Atlanta Dream, she finished with only 13 fantasy points, but in Sunday's game against the Wings, she finished with 37. Smith's success overseas is translating well to the WNBA. -Eric Moody

Best bet: Sky +10.0. The Liberty boast a stacked roster led by Breanna Stewart, Sabrina Ionescu, Courtney Vandersloot and Jonquel Jones. Although the point spread is large, New York struggles on the road, going 3-7-1 ATS in their last 11 away games. The Sky, known for their competitiveness and solid defense, rank third in defensive rating. Chicago is also 4-1 ATS in their last five games. Back the underdog Sky. -Moody

7:00 p.m. ET, Capital One Arena, Washington, D.C.

Line: Mystics -7.5

Money line: Wings (+275), Mystics (-350)

Total: Over 167.0 points

BPI Win%: Mystics (74.1%)

Injury Report

Wings: Teaira McCowan (Out), Diamond DeShields (Out), Lou Lopez Senechal (Out)

Mystics: Myisha Hines-Allen (Out)

Fantasy streamer: Kalani Brown (rostered in 5.6% of ESPN leagues) has made an immediate impact since signing a hardship deal with the Wings on Tuesday. Against the Minnesota Lynx on Tuesday, she scored 24 fantasy points in 27 minutes. As Teaira McCowan, Lou Lopez Senechal, and Diamond DeShield all deal with injuries, Brown should continue to play a significant role in the Wings rotation. -Moody

Wings +7.5 over Mystics. I like the Mystics to contend this season, and I think they should be favored in this game, but 7.5 points is a lot against a Wings team that's also off to a strong start at 3-1. Arike Ogunbowale is zoning this season, and her frontcourt of Natasha Howard and Satou Sabally are versatile on both offense and defense. The Mystics started the season with a big win over the Liberty, but since then they are 1-2 (both losses to the Sun) with a -3.7 PPG scoring margin and even their win over the Sky was by only two points. -Andre Snellings

8:00 p.m. ET, State Farm Arena, Atlanta

Line: Aces -12.5

Money line: Aces (-800), Dream (+550)

Total: Over 173.5 points

BPI Win%: Aces (66.5%)

Injury Report

Aces: No injuries reported

Dream: Danielle Robinson (Out), Iliana Rupert (Out)

Fantasy streamers: Nia Coffey (rostered in 8.2% of ESPN leagues) and Aari McDonald (43.9%) have been reliable streamers for the Dream this season. Coffey has averaged 19.8 minutes per game and scored 17 or more fantasy points in two of her four games. This season, McDonald has averaged 29.5 minutes per game. She's only averaging 13.5 fantasy points per game and shooting a dismal 26.7% from the field. Against a Las Vegas Aces team that ranks first in offensive rating, these two should be busy. -Moody

Fantasy Streamer: Naz Hillmon (available in 89.7% of leagues) has embraced her role off the bench and shown she can contribute in several categories on a given night. Through four games, she has season-highs of 13 points, 8 rebounds and 4 assists in three different games. She's posted between 13 and 17 fantasy points in each game so far, giving a solid floor, and in a game against the Aces with blowout potential Hillmon could end up getting more minutes than usual on Friday. -Snellings

10:00 p.m. ET, Footprint Center, Phoenix

Line: Mercury -2.5

Money line: Sparks (+126), Mercury (-150)

Total: Over 163.0 points

BPI Win%: Mercury (60.8%)

Injury Report

Sparks: Jasmine Thomas (Out), Azura Stevens (Out), Katie Lou Samuelson (Out)

Mercury: Skylar Diggins-Smith (Out)

Fantasy streamer: Karlie Samuelson (rostered in 20.6% of ESPN leagues) will still play a role in the Sparks' rotation even with Chiney Ogwumike expected to return on Friday night against the Mercury. Los Angeles is still without Azura Stevens who is out due to a back injury. Samuelson has played at least 21 minutes in three consecutive games. She has also scored 19 or more fantasy points in two of them. -Moody