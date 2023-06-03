Fantasy women's basketball tips and WNBA betting picks for Saturday

Each day of the WNBA season, our team of fantasy and betting experts breaks down every game on the slate, making note of everything from injuries and lineup changes to recent trends and more.

All odds are provided by Caesars Sportsbook. Times are ET.

Here's what to look for during today's slate:

Minnesota Lynx at Washington Mystics

7 p.m. ET, Capital One Arena, Washington, D.C.

Line: Mystics (-8.5)

Money line: Mystics (-430), Lynx (+328)

Total: 161.5 points

BPI Win%: Mystics (74.8%)

Injury Report

Lynx: Natalie Achonwa (Out), Diamond Miller (Out)

Mystics: Myisha Hines-Allen (Out)

Fantasy streamer: Tiffany Mitchell (rostered in 39.4% of ESPN leagues) should be rostered in more leagues. She has averaged 30.8 MPG and scored 20 or more fantasy points in three games this season. Keep an eye out for her on Saturday as she continues to make her case to be the Lynx's point guard of the future. -- Eric Moody

Best bet: Lynx +8.5. While the Mystics appear to be the superior team, Washington currently ranks 12th in offensive rating and second in defensive rating. They struggle to close out games and have a1-4 record against the spread. I am backing the underdog Lynx, who covered the spread against the Sun Thursday. -- Moody

Seattle Storm at Los Angeles Sparks

10 p.m. ET, Crypto.com Arena, Los Angeles

Line: Sparks (-5.5)

Money line: Storm (+205), Sparks (-250)

Total: 166.5 points

BPI Win%: Sparks (60.1%)

Injury Report

Storm: No injuries reported

Sparks: Jasmine Thomas (Out), Azura Stevens (Out), Katie Lou Samuelson (Out)

Fantasy streamer: Mercedes Russell (rostered in 14.3% of ESPN leagues) has averaged 21.7 MPG and 16.7 fantasy points per game so far. The Storm aren't a fantasy goldmine but Russell has proven to be a reliable frontcourt option for fantasy managers who need help. -- Moody

Best bet: Storm +5.5. Both teams have not had a great start to this season. Seattle sits at the bottom of the league in defensive rating while Los Angeles ranks ninth. The Sparks rank fourth in offensive rating but endured an exhausting overtime battle against the Mercury on Friday night in Phoenix. That's why I recommend backing the underdog. Seattle boasts an impressive 6-1 record against the spread record over their past seven road games, dating back to last season. Meanwhile, the Sparks have struggled going 3-8 against the spread record over their past 11 home games. -- Moody