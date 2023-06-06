Fantasy women's basketball tips and WNBA betting picks for Tuesday

Each day of the WNBA season, our team of fantasy and betting experts breaks down every game on the slate, making note of everything from injuries and lineup changes to recent trends and more.

All odds are provided by Caesars Sportsbook. Times are ET.

Here's what to look for during today's slate:

Las Vegas Aces at Connecticut Sun

7 p.m. ET, Mohegan Sun Arena, Uncasville, Conn.

Line: Aces -5.5

Money line: Aces (-260), Sun (+210)

Total: 167.5 points

BPI Win%: Aces (56%)

Injury Report

Aces: No injuries reported

Sun: No injuries reported

Fantasy streamer: Alysha Clark (rostered in 28.2% of ESPN leagues) has been a consistent player off the bench for the Aces. She averages 8.3 PPG, 2.8 RPG, 0.8 APG, 0.5 SPG and 0.5 BPG, and is tacking on 2.0 3s per game on a high-powered offense. Expect her to keep getting major minutes considering the Aces bench isn't deep with Riquna Williams still out. -- Jenni LaCroix

Best bet: Aces Under 86.5 The Aces have been on an offensive tear to start the season, but five of their first six games have been against teams who rank in the bottom half of the league in defensive scoring. Connecticut ranks Top 3 in defensive scoring, 3-pointers allowed and 3-point percentage. The Sun haven't allowed a single opponent to score over 84 points this season and will look to slow down the pace of the game. -- LaCroix

Best bet: Sun +5.0. While the undoubtedly are the best team in WNBA right now leading the league in both offensive and defensive rating, the Sun have proven themselves through seven games with a formidable defense that ranks among the league's best. Expect a closely contested game between these two teams. The Aces haven't fared as well on the road, Las Vegas are 1-3 against the spread in road games dating back to last season. -- Eric Moody

Indiana Fever at Chicago Sky

8 p.m. ET, Wintrust Arena, Chicago

Line: Sky -6

Money line: Fever (+222), Sky (-278)

Total: 159.0 points

BPI Win%: Sky (75%)

Injury Report

Fever: Bernadett Hatar (Out)

Sky: Kristine Anigwe (Out), Morgan Bertsch (Out), Rebekah Gardner (Out), Isabelle Harrison (Out), Ruthy Hebard (Out)

Best bet: Fever +6.0. Don't let Indiana's 1-4 record fool you. They have shown promise, going 2-1 against the spread on the road this season. Meanwhile, the Sky (4-3) have struggled to secure wins on their home court with just one victory in Chicago this season. The Sky are also dealing with several injuries while the Fever have enjoyed a relatively healthy lineup. Despite their defensive prowess, Chicago ranks 11th in offensive rating. Don't be surprised if the Fever keep this game close. -- Moody

Fantasy streamer: Queen Egbo (rostered in 22.5% of ESPN leagues) is a dominant force in the paint. She has averaged 6.3 PPG, 7.3 RPG and 1.7 BPG over her last three games. In fact, she ranks Top 10 in blocks per game this season despite only playing 13.6 minutes per game. She comes off the bench and is extremely efficient in her minutes on the floor. -- LaCroix

Fantasy streamer: Alanna Smith (rostered in 52.9% of ESPN leagues) has averaged an impressive 30.5 minutes on the court and racked up 25.5 fantasy points per game. She contributes in multiple statistical areas which translates well to fantasy basketball. This is a great matchup for Smith, since the Fever aren't a strong defensive team. -- Moody

Best bet: Sky 1Q (-1.5). The Fever have struggled in the 1st quarter this season trailing by 5 or more in all but one game at the end of the first. They have the worst 1st quarter PPG diff (-7.4) in the league and average just 17.2 PPG in the 1st (also last in the league). Meanwhile Chicago has only trailed at the end of the 1st quarter in three of their seven games. -- LaCroix

Los Angeles Sparks at Seattle Storm

10 p.m. ET, Climate Pledge Arena, Seattle

Line: Sparks -4

Money line: Sparks (-165), Storm (+140)

Total: 166.5 points

BPI Win%: Storm (55.8%)

Injury Report

Sparks: Azura Stevens (Out), Jasmine Thomas (Out), Katie Lou Samuelson (Out)

Storm: No injuries reported

Fantasy streamer: Lexie Brown (rostered in 46.5% of ESPN leagues) has been a force this season, she's scored 20-plus fantasy points this season in four of her five games, is the main scoring guard for the Sparks, and a great lockdown defender. Brown has averaged 14.4 PPG, 2.6 RPG, 2.4 APG, 1.2 SPG, 2.6 3-pointers made per game this season. If you can get her on your roster now, she will be a huge contributor for the rest of the season. -- Lacroix

Best bet: Over 166.5. I'm picking the over because neither of these teams play much defense. Both rank among the bottom 3 in the league in points allowed per game. The Sparks also have the second-highest scoring offense in the league averaging 87.0 PPG this season and scored 92 pts against Storm on June 3. Because of Seattle's bad defense, they have hit the over in all four of their games this season while Los Angeles has hit the over in four of their five games this season. -- Lacroix