Fantasy women's basketball tips and WNBA betting picks for Thursday

Each day of the WNBA season, our team of fantasy and betting experts breaks down every game on the slate, making note of everything from injuries and lineup changes to recent trends and more.

All odds are provided by Caesars Sportsbook. Times are ET.

Here's what to look for during today's slate:

Las Vegas Aces at Connecticut Sun

6 p.m. ET, Mohegan Sun Arena, Uncasville, Conn.

Line: Aces -5

Money line: Aces (-190), Sun (+158)

Total: 168.5 points

BPI Prediction:

Aces: 56.7% chance to win.

Projected margin of victory: 1.9 points

Injury Report

Aces: No injuries reported

Sun: No injuries reported

Play Fantasy WNBA Basketball It's not too late to play this season with friends and family. Get in the game, create a league, and start fresh with a 0-0 record. Sign up Now

Best bet: Aces -5. The game between the Sun and Aces on Tuesday was very competitive, but Connecticut still ended up losing on their home court. It was the Sun's first home loss since July 31st, 2022 which snapped a six game home win streak. The Aces improve to 7-0 which ties the fourth longest win streak to begin a season by defending champions in league history. Las Vegas is also now 5-0 on the road this season, tied for the fifth best start by a defending champion. The teams should be familiar with one another heading into Thursday's night game which favors the Aces since they are extremely talented and rank first in not only offensive rating, but also defensive rating. My recommendation is the back the Aces. The Sun are 0-4 in their last five games against the spread. -Eric Moody

Fantasy streamer: Rebecca Allen (rostered in 35.6% of ESPN leagues) has averaged 14.3 minutes per game, but has shown fantasy managers what she is capable of when given 20+ minutes to play. On Tuesday night against the Aces, he had an excellent game off the bench, delivering a season-high 39 fantasy points in 21 minutes. You shouldn't expect Allen to produce like this on a regular basis, but the Sun will be motivated to beat the Aces, especially after losing to the defending champs on Tuesday. -Moody