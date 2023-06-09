Fantasy women's basketball tips and WNBA betting picks for Friday

Each day of the WNBA season, our team of fantasy and betting experts breaks down every game on the slate, making note of everything from injuries and lineup changes to recent trends and more.

All odds are provided by Caesars Sportsbook. Times are ET.

Here's what to look for during today's slate:

New York Liberty at Atlanta Dream

7:30 p.m. ET, State Farm Arena, Atlanta

Line: Liberty -7.5

Money line: Liberty (-320), Dream (+250)

Total: 163.5 points

BPI prediction:

Liberty: 60.7% chance to win.

Projected margin of victory: 3 points

Injury report

Liberty: No injuries reported

Dream: Aari McDonald (out), Danielle Robinson (out), Iliana Rupert (out)

Fantasy streamer: AD Durr (available in 97.4% of leagues) and Haley Jones (available in 95.7% of leagues) should both be in for bigger roles with Aari McDonald and Danielle Robinson out. Durr is an explosive scorer off the bench, scoring 13 points in 12 minutes on June 3 after scoring 12 points in 18 minutes in the season opener. Jones scored 13 points in 19 minutes last week against the Sky. Both have impact-upside in more minutes. -- Andre Snellings

Phoenix Mercury at Dallas Wings

8 p.m. ET, College Park Center, Arlington

Line: Wings -5

Money line: Mercury (+178), Wings (-215)

Total: 168.0 points

BPI prediction:

Wings: 58.7% chance to win.

Projected margin of victory: 2.4 points

Injury report

Mercury: Moriah Jefferson (day-to-day), Skylar Diggins-Smith (out)

Wings: Crystal Dangerfield (out), Diamond DeShields (out), Lou Lopez Senechal (out)

Fantasy streamer: Shey Peddy (available in 96.8% of ESPN leagues) missed the first three games of the season after injuring her knee in training camp. She has eased into action since, playing 15 minutes in her second game of the season on June 7. While she will likely continue to be on a minutes restriction for next 2 to 3 games, she could play a good 20-plus on Friday, especially with Moriah Jefferson questionable. Peddy appears in line for another double-digit points effort against a Wings team that leads the league in pace. -- Liz Loza

Indiana Fever at Minnesota Lynx

8 p.m. ET, Target Center, Minneapolis

Line: Lynx -4

Money line: Fever (+143), Lynx (-170)

Total: 162.5 points

BPI prediction:

Lynx: 69.7% chance to win.

Projected margin of victory: 5.7 points

Injury report

Fever: No injuries reported

Lynx: Aerial Powers (day-To-day), Natalie Achonwa (out), Diamond Miller (out)

Fantasy streamer: Erica Wheeler (available in 76.3% of ESPN leagues) had a double-double in her last game with 12 points and 12 assists. She has scored double-digit points in three of her past four games, while playing at least 21 minutes in all but one game this season. The Lynx figure to roll on Friday which means Indiana is likely to take a lot of shots. This bodes well for Wheeler who has averaged 10.6 field goal attempts over her past three games. -- Loza

Chicago Sky at Los Angeles Sparks

10 p.m. ET, Crypto.com Arena, Los Angeles

Line: Sparks -3.5

Money line: Sky (+135), Sparks (-160)

Total: 161.5 points

BPI prediction:

Sparks: 51.5% chance to win.

Projected margin of victory: 0.4 points

Injury Report

Sky: Ruthy Hebard (out), Morgan Bertsch (out), Kristine Anigwe (out), Rebekah Gardner (out), Isabelle Harrison (out)

Sparks: Chiney Ogwumike (day-to-day), Jasmine Thomas (out), Katie Lou Samuelson (out)

Best bet: Sky +3.5. The Sky and the Sparks are evenly matched and home teams have been covered at a rate above 60% this season. But Chicago has a solid backcourt with a top-four defensive rating (97.3). With Dana Evans cruising and Chiney Ogwumike questionable, the Sky have the momentum and talent to top the Sparks on Friday night. -- Loza

Washington Mystics at Seattle Storm

10 p.m. ET, Climate Pledge Arena, Seattle

Line: Mystics -12.5

Money line: Mystics (-800), Storm (+550)

Total: 156.5 points

BPI prediction:

Mystics: 61.5% chance to win.

Projected margin of victory: 3.2 points

Injury report

Mystics: Myisha Hines-Allen (out)

Storm: Jewell Loyd (out)

Best bet: Under 157 points This is my favorite bet this season. I honestly have no idea how Seattle will generate points, and it is facing the league's lowest-scoring team. The Storm's Jewell Lloyd is out and there might not be a basketball player at any level more impactful to a team. The drop-off is incredibly drastic. She leads the league in scoring at 28.0 and next is 23.7. Plus, Seattle is likely the worst team. The Storm are also dead last in FG% and second-worst in scoring. Additionally, they are facing the league's lowest-scoring team in the Mystics. -- Doug Kezirian

Fantasy streamer: Jordan Horston (available in 93.7% of leagues) could be in for a big uptick in minutes Friday with Jewell Loyd out. Horston had easily the best game of her rookie season Tuesday, scoring 14 points with 7 rebounds, 4 steals, an assist and a block in 26 minutes. -- Snellings