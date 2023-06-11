Fantasy women's basketball tips and WNBA betting picks for Sunday

Each day of the WNBA season, our team of fantasy and betting experts breaks down every game on the slate, making note of everything from injuries and lineup changes to recent trends and more.

All odds are provided by Caesars Sportsbook. Times are ET.

Here's what to look for during today's slate:

Dallas Wings at New York Liberty

1:00 p.m. ET, Barclays Center, Brooklyn (watch on ABC)

Line: Liberty -8.5

Money line: Wings (+320), Liberty (-420)

Total: 170.0 points

BPI Prediction:

Liberty: 82.3% chance to win.

Projected margin of victory: 10.6 points

Injury Report

Wings: Crystal Dangerfield (Out), Diamond DeShields (Out), Lou Lopez Senechal (Out)

Liberty: No injuries reported

Best bet: Wings +8.5. The Wings rank fourth in offensive rating, fifth in defensive rating, and lead the league in Pace Factor, which is an estimate of the number of possessions per team per 40 minutes. After two straight wins over the Mercury, Dallas is on a roll. The Liberty have a 5-2 record, but they're 2-3 against the spread over their last five. New York has a bad habit of not putting opponents away. Back the underdog Wings on Sunday. -- Moody

Fantasy Streamer: Veronica Burton (available in 82.4% of leagues) is coming off her first down game since May, where she went scoreless but still managed double-figure fantasy points with three blocks, three rebounds and three assists against the Mercury. Before that game, Burton had notched at least nine combined rebounds and assists in four straight games, giving her a high floor with upside on any given day. -- Snellings

Chicago Sky at Las Vegas Aces

3:00 p.m. ET, Michelob Ultra Arena, Las Vegas (watch on ESPN3)

Line: Aces -13.5

Money line: Sky (+700), Aces (-1100)

Total: 171.0 points

BPI Prediction:

Aces: 82% chance to win.

Projected margin of victory: 10.4 points

Injury Report

Sky: Morgan Bertsch (Out), Ruthy Hebard (Out), Kristine Anigwe (Out), Rebekah Gardner (Out), Isabelle Harrison (Out)

Aces: No injuries reported

Fantasy streamer: Dana Evans (rostered in 14.5% of ESPN leagues) has surpassed 22 minutes in six of her last seven games. She's been a force to be reckoned with, averaging 20 fantasy points per game during that stretch. Since Evans is a key player coming off of the bench, her fantasy production can fluctuate, but the Sky will need to rely on her against the dominant Aces, who lead the league in offensive rating. -- Moody

Best bet: Aces -13.5. Las Vegas has been an unstoppable force, leading the league in offensive rating while ranking second in both defensive rating and pace. They've been dominating opponents left and right all season long. However, even the mightiest teams have their off days, as they experienced against the Sun in their last game. On Sunday, the Aces will be motivated to bounce back against the Sky. -- Moody

Washington Mystics at Seattle Storm

3:00 p.m. ET, Climate Pledge Arena, Seattle (watch on ABC)

Line: Mystics -5.5

Money line: Mystics (-250), Storm (+205)

Total: 156.5 points

BPI Prediction:

Mystics: 62.4% chance to win.

Projected margin of victory: 3.5 points

Injury Report

Mystics: Elena Delle Donne (Day-To-Day)

Storm: No injuries reported

Fantasy streamer: Tianna Hawkins (rostered in 2.3% of ESPN leagues) could find herself playing substantial minutes on Sunday against the Storm. With Delle Donne's status uncertain for Sunday's game due to neck tightness, Hawkins is poised to take on a significant role. Despite averaging just 12.1 minutes per game, she's been making waves with her impactful play. In fact, she boasts the third-highest Player Impact Estimate (PIE) on the Mystics, a metric that measures a player's all-around contribution. Do not overlook Hawkins if you're in a deep league and need a streamer. -- Moody

Fantasy Streamer: Jordan Horston (available in 92.7% of leagues) has put together two very strong games off the bench for the Storm, playing well regardless of whether Jewell Loyd was in the lineup or not. In those two games, Horston has averaged 12.0 PPG, 8.0 RPG, 3.0 SPG, 1.5 BPG,, 1.0 APG and 1.0 3PG in 26.5 MPG off the bench. -- Snellings

Connecticut Sun at Atlanta Dream

4:00 p.m. ET, State Farm Arena, Atlanta (watch on ESPN3)

Line: Sun -3.5

Money line: Sun (-155), Dream (+130)

Total: 163.0 points

BPI Prediction:

Sun: 54.8% chance to win.

Projected margin of victory: 1.3 points

Injury Report

Sun: No injuries reported

Dream: Aari McDonald (Out), Danielle Robinson (Out), Iliana Rupert (Out)

Fantasy streamer: Haley Jones (rostered in 4.3% of ESPN leagues) is a rising star you should keep an eye on. In two out of her last three games, she's logged 19-plus minutes and delivered impressive performances. What's even more intriguing is that she's racked up 21-plus fantasy points in both of those games. With McDonald expected to miss the next three-to-four weeks due to a torn labrum, Jones is poised to play significant minutes for the Dream. -- Moody

Phoenix Mercury at Indiana Fever

5:00 p.m. ET, Gainbridge Fieldhouse, Indianapolis

Line: Fever -3

Money line: Mercury (+130), Fever (-155)

Total: 163.5 points

BPI Prediction:

Mercury: 53.7% chance to win.

Projected margin of victory: 1 points

Injury Report

Mercury: Shey Peddy (Day-To-Day), Moriah Jefferson (Day-To-Day), Skylar Diggins-Smith (Out)

Fever: No injuries reported

Fantasy streamer: Sug Sutton (rostered in 15.9% of ESPN leagues) moved into the starting lineup on Friday and provided fantasy managers with some magic on the court. With Jefferson sidelined due to an ankle injury, Sutton stepped up as a starter for the game against the Wings -- and wow, did she deliver! Averaging a solid 29.8 minutes and 22.5 fantasy points per game this season, Sutton is proving to be a force to be reckoned with alongside Diana Taurasi and Brittney Griner. A great example of this is her season-high 33 fantasy points against the Wings. Now, the stage is set for Sutton to dominate again against a Fever team that ranks near the bottom of the league in defensive rating. -- Moody

Fantasy Streamer: Erica Wheeler (available in 76.0% of leagues) has stepped up to impact fantasy production over the last couple of weeks. In her last five games, she has averaged 10.8 PPG, 5.6 APG, 2.0 RPG, 1.2 3PG and 0.6 SPG in 27.6 MPG. She had her best game of the season on Tuesday, dropping a 12-point/12-assist double-double against the Sky. With her playing time and role increasing so steadily, Wheeler is rapidly becoming a consistently startable fantasy hoops option. -- Snellings

Los Angeles Sparks at Minnesota Lynx

7:00 p.m. ET, Target Center, Minneapolis

Line: Sparks -1.5

Money line: Sparks (-125), Lynx (+105)

Total: 162.0 points

BPI Prediction:

Lynx: 57.2% chance to win.

Projected margin of victory: 2 points

Injury Report

Sparks: Layshia Clarendon (Out), Chiney Ogwumike (Day-To-Day), Katie Lou Samuelson (Out)

Lynx: Natalie Achonwa (Out), Diamond Miller (Out), Aerial Powers (Day-To-Day)

Fantasy streamer: Jordin Canada (rostered in 46.7% of ESPN leagues) has been incredible on the court of late. Over the last four games, she has been an absolute rock, playing 30-plus minutes and racking up 22-plus fantasy points each time. Canada doesn't just excel in one area -- she impacts the game across multiple statistical categories. You should consider adding her to your fantasy basketball roster if you're looking for a reliable streamer. -- Moody

Fantasy Streamer: Dorka Juhasz (available in 89.9% of leagues) has stepped into the starting lineup for the Lynx with Miller out. In her three starts, Juhasz has averaged 6.7 PPG, 6.7 RPG, 1.3 BPG, 1.3 APG, 0.7 SPG and 0.7 3PG with between 17 and 22 fantasy points in each game. With Miller expected to be out for a while, Juhasz should remain a viable streaming option during that entire stretch. -- Snellings