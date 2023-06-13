Fantasy women's basketball tips and WNBA betting picks for Tuesday

Each day of the WNBA season, our team of fantasy and betting experts breaks down every game on the slate, making note of everything from injuries and lineup changes to recent trends and more.

All odds are provided by Caesars Sportsbook. Times are ET.

Here's what to look for during today's slate:

Washington Mystics at Indiana Fever

7 p.m. ET, Gainbridge Fieldhouse, Indianapolis

Line: Mystics -5

Money line: Mystics (-205), Fever (+170)

Total: 157.5 points

BPI Prediction:

Mystics: 70.2% chance to win.

Projected margin of victory: 5.9 points

Injury Report

Mystics: Elena Delle Donne (Day-To-Day)

Fever: No injuries reported

Fantasy streamer: Erica Wheeler (rostered in 26.9% of ESPN leagues) is a great option for managers looking for a dynamic guard to boost their lineup. She has played 30-plus minutes in three of her last five games and put 21-plus fantasy points in three of those games. -- Eric Moody

Best bet: Fever +5.0. The Fever are proving that they are a force to be reckoned with. The Mystics have struggled on the road, going 1-4 against the spread in their past five games away from home. Meanwhile the Fever have shown resilience, going 4-1 against the spread and delivering nail-biting performances against the Aces and Mercury. Back the underdog on Tuesday night. -- Moody

Atlanta Dream at New York Liberty

8 p.m. ET, Barclays Center, Brooklyn

Line: Liberty -11

Money line: Dream (+500), Liberty (-700)

Total: 170.5 points

BPI Prediction:

Liberty: 78.1% chance to win.

Projected margin of victory: 8.7 points

Injury Report

Dream: Aari McDonald (Out), Danielle Robinson (Out), Iliana Rupert (Out)

Liberty: Han Xu (Out), Sabrina Ionescu (Day-To-Day)

Fantasy streamer: Haley Jones (rostered in 5.1% of ESPN leagues) is poised for consistent playing time with Aari McDonald and Danielle Robinson sidelined. While Jones' fantasy numbers may fluctuate, she's logged 28-plus minutes in back-to-back games. -- Moody

Fantasy streamer: Marine Johannes (rostered in 2% of ESPN leagues) could step into the starting lineup with Sabrina Ionescu questionable. Johannes has been a spark off the bench lately, delivering impressive performances over her past three games with 14-plus and 20 fantasy points. She has averaged 18.3 MPG during this stretch and is very capable of making an impact. -- Moody

Best bet: Liberty -11.0. Watch out, because the Liberty are starting to gel, and the rest of the league should take notice. After back-to-back wins, including an impressive blowout victory on the road against the Dream, the Liberty are proving they're a juggernaut on the court. The Liberty are the superior team and will rise to the occasion on their home court regardless of Sabrina Ionescu's availability. New York boasts a strong record of 7-3 against the spread in their last 10 games with one day of rest. -- Moody

Seattle Storm at Phoenix Mercury

10 p.m. ET, Footprint Center, Phoenix

Line: Mercury -6

Money line: Storm (+210), Mercury (-260)

Total: 161.0 points

BPI Prediction:

Mercury: 62.4% chance to win.

Projected margin of victory: 3.5 points

Injury Report

Storm: No injuries reported

Mercury: Moriah Jefferson (Day-To-Day), Shey Peddy (Day-To-Day), Skylar Diggins-Smith (Out)

Fantasy streamer: Jordan Horston (rostered in 11.5% of ESPN leagues) has been absolutely outstanding in the past three games, including her first career start on Sunday. Horston has logged 26-plus minutes and putting up impressive fantasy production, with three consecutive games of 20-plus fantasy points, including two with 30 or more. Horston is one of the few bright spots for a Storm team clearly in rebuilding mode. -- Moody

Fantasy streamer: Sug Sutton (rostered in 20.8% of ESPN leagues) should be rostered in a higher percentage of leagues. Sutton has stepped up to fill the void left by injured guards Skylar Diggins-Smith, Moriah Jefferson, and Shey Peddy, played 29-plus minutes in the past five games and dropped 20-plus fantasy points in three of those games. -- Moody