Fantasy women's basketball tips and WNBA betting picks for Wednesday

Each day of the WNBA season, our team of fantasy and betting experts breaks down every game on the slate, making note of everything from injuries and lineup changes to recent trends and more.

All odds are provided by Caesars Sportsbook. Times are ET.

Here's what to look for during today's slate:

Los Angeles Sparks at Dallas Wings

1 p.m. ET, College Park Center, Arlington, Texas

Line: Wings -4

Money line: Sparks (+152), Wings (-180)

Total: 168 points

BPI Prediction:

Wings: 60.3% chance to win.

Projected margin of victory: 2.8 points

Injury Report

Sparks: Chiney Ogwumike (Out), Layshia Clarendon (Out), Katie Lou Samuelson (Out)

Wings: Crystal Dangerfield (Out), Diamond DeShields (Out), Lou Lopez Senechal (Out)

Fantasy streamer: Dearica Hamby (rostered in 38.5% ESPN leagues) has started the last three games for the Sparks and approached a double-double each game, averaging 10.3 PPG, 8.3 RPG, 2.0 APG, 1.7 SPG and 1.0 BPG in 29.7 MPG during that stretch.

Best bet: Wings -4. This is a tale of home vs away. The Wings are undefeated at home this season, a perfect 4-0 with a +7.5 point scoring margin. The Sparks are 1-3 on the road with a -7.5 point scoring margin. This should be a competitive game; coming in, Nneka Ogwumike is playing really well for the Sparks and the Wings are getting monster performances from Arike Ogunbowale and Satou Sabally on a nightly basis. But, in the end, the home-court advantage should help tilt this one toward the Wings.