Fantasy women's basketball tips and WNBA betting picks for Thursday

Eric Moody explains why he likes the Dream to cover the eight-point spread on Thursday night against the Sun. (0:37)

Each day of the WNBA season, our team of fantasy and betting experts breaks down every game on the slate, making note of everything from injuries and lineup changes to recent trends and more.

All odds are provided by Caesars Sportsbook. Times are ET.

Here's what to look for during today's slate:

Atlanta Dream at Connecticut Sun

7 p.m. ET, Mohegan Sun Arena, Uncasville, Conn.

Line: Sun (-8)

Money line: Dream (+278), Sun (-355)

Total: 163.0 points

BPI Prediction:

Sun: 70.9% chance to win.

Projected margin of victory: 6.1 points

Injury Report

Dream: Aari McDonald (Out), Danielle Robinson (Out), Iliana Rupert (Out)

Sun: No injuries reported

Fantasy streamer: Haley Jones (available in 94.6% of ESPN leagues) continues to be on the streaming radar with Atlanta's backcourt plagued by injuries. She has scored 21-plus fantasy points in two of her past three games and is a versatile player who can make a meaningful impact across multiple statistical categories. -- Eric Moody

Indiana Fever at Chicago Sky

8 p.m. ET, Wintrust Arena, Chicago

Line: Sky -3

Money line: Fever (+135), Sky (-160)

Total: 158.5 points

BPI Prediction:

Sky: 71.3% chance to win.

Projected margin of victory: 6.2 points

Injury Report

Fever: No injuries reported

Sky: Morgan Bertsch (Out), Kahleah Copper (Day-To-Day), Ruthy Hebard (Out), Kristine Anigwe (Out), Rebekah Gardner (Out)

Fantasy streamer: Dana Evans (available in 85.5% of ESPN leagues) has flashed off the bench, scoring double-digit points in six of her past eight games. Evans' best effort of the season occurred when she put up a season-high 20 points against the Fever on June 6. Evans figures to see a spike in playing time against Indiana if Khaleah Cooper sits. -- Loza

Best bet: Fever +3. The Sky might be the superior team but it's important to recognize the impressive progress of the Fever. Indiana competes fiercely in every game and have shown notable improvement. The Fever have a 4-1 record against the spread in their last four games and continue to defy expectations. You should back the Fever in this matchup. -- Moody

Seattle Storm at Las Vegas Aces

10 p.m. ET, Michelob Ultra Arena, Las Vegas

Line: Aces -17.5

Money line: Storm (+1050), Aces (-2000)

Total: 168.5 points

BPI Prediction:

Aces: 86.1% chance to win.

Projected margin of victory: 12.5 points

Injury Report

Storm: No injuries reported

Aces: No injuries reported

Fantasy streamer: Jordan Horston (available in 85.9% of ESPN leagues) is a rising star in Seattle's starting lineup. She has scored 30 or more fantasy points in three of her past four games and her contributions will be crucial for the Storm against the Aces. -- Moody

Best bet: Aces -17.5. This spread is no joke, but neither is Vegas. The Aces are 7-1 heading into Thursday night's game with a predicted win percentage of 86. Vegas faces a Seattle squad ranked 10th in defensive rating (106.3) and last in offensive rating (93.2), The Aces figure to win by double-digits but add in the fact that home teams are covering at a rate of over 57% and yo can see the reality of a 20-point deficit in this game is real. Lady Luck has blessed her city recently and the Aces figure to keep the good times rolling. -- Liz Loza