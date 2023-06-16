Fantasy women's basketball tips and WNBA betting picks for Friday

Each day of the WNBA season, our team of fantasy and betting experts breaks down every game on the slate, making note of everything from injuries and lineup changes to recent trends and more.

All odds are provided by Caesars Sportsbook. Times are ET.

Here's what to look for during today's slate:

Phoenix Mercury at Washington Mystics

8 p.m. ET, Capital One Arena, Washington, D.C.

Line: Mystics -11

Money line: Mercury (+500), Mystics (-700)

Total: 155.5 points

BPI Prediction:

Mystics: 73.1% chance to win.

Projected margin of victory: 6.9 points

Injury Report

Mercury: Brittney Griner (Day-To-Day), Skylar Diggins-Smith (Out)

Mystics: No injuries reported

Fantasy streamer: Sug Sutton (available in 77.4% of leagues) continues to start and play well for the Mercury despite the return of Moriah Jefferson (ankle). He has averaged 13.7 PPG, 6.7 APG, 3.3 RPG and 0.7 SPG in 33.0 MPG in her three starts and might have done enough to hold on to the starting job moving forward. -- Snellings

Best bet: Mystics -11.5. The Mercury are expected to be without Britney Griner (doubtful, hip) on Friday while the Mystics, have Elena Delle Donne back in the lineup. Washington is at home, healthy and have the fourth-best record in the WNBA while the Mercury have only won two games even with Griner. I'm expecting the Mystics to win this one comfortably. -- Snellings

Minnesota Lynx at Los Angeles Sparks

10 p.m. ET, Crypto.com Arena, Los Angeles

Line: Sparks -5

Money line: Lynx (+185), Sparks (-225)

Total: 163.5 points

BPI Prediction:

Sparks: 60.3% chance to win.

Projected margin of victory: 2.9 points

Injury Report

Lynx: Jessica Shepard (Out), Aerial Powers (Out), Diamond Miller (Out), Natalie Achonwa (Out)

Sparks: Nia Clouden (Out), Jasmine Thomas (Day-To-Day), Lexie Brown (Out), Chiney Ogwumike (Out), Layshia Clarendon (Out)

Fantasy streamer: Dearica Hamby (available in 46.4% of leagues) has been one of the most added players over the past two weeks. She has put up big numbers since moving into the Sparks' starting lineup. Hamby has started four straight games and averaged 16.0 PPG, 8.3 RPG, 2.3 SPG, 2.3 APG and 1.0 BPG in 33.0 MPG. She is coming off her best game of the season Wednesday, where she dropped 23 points, eight rebounds, two assists, two steals and a 3-pointer. -- Snellings