Fantasy women's basketball tips and WNBA betting picks for Saturday

Each day of the WNBA season, our team of fantasy and betting experts breaks down every game on the slate, making note of everything from injuries and lineup changes to recent trends and more.

All odds are provided by Caesars Sportsbook. Times are ET.

Here's what to look for during today's slate:

Seattle Storm at Dallas Wings

2 p.m. ET, College Park Center, Arlington, Texas

Line: Wings -8

Money line: Storm (+270), Wings (-345)

Total: 165 points

BPI prediction:

Wings: 62.6% chance to win.

Projected margin of victory: 3.5 points

Injury report

Storm: No injuries reported

Wings: Diamond DeShields (out), Lou Lopez Senechal (out)

Best bet: Wings ML. One of the reasons I would target the moneyline is that the Storm have gone 3-2 against the spread over their past five games. The Wings have also won all four games this season when they've been a moneyline favorite.

Fantasy streamer: Kalani Brown (rostered in 20% of ESPN leagues) has been an absolute force in the past four games as the Wings' starting center, playing 29+ minutes in three of them. Additionally, Brown has scored 21 or more fantasy points in three of those games, including two with 35. The Storm rank last in the league in defensive rating, so Brown should have success against them.

Fantasy streamer: Jordan Horston (rostered in 21.4% of ESPN leagues) is one of the Storm's rising stars. In four of her past five games, she has scored 20 or more fantasy points, including three with at least 30. The rookie is finding her stride with the Storm and is making an immediate impact in the starting lineup. Horston can be relied upon as a streamer.