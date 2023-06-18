Fantasy women's basketball tips and WNBA betting picks for Sunday

Andre Snellings explains why he likes the under for Liberty-Mercury on Sunday afternoon with Diana Taurasi and Brittney Griner questionable. (1:11)

Each day of the WNBA season, our team of fantasy and betting experts breaks down every game on the slate, making note of everything from injuries and lineup changes to recent trends and more.

All odds are provided by Caesars Sportsbook. Times are ET.

Here's what to look for during today's slate:

Phoenix Mercury at New York Liberty

12 p.m. ET, Barclays Center, Brooklyn

Line: Liberty -12

Money line: Mercury (+650), Liberty (-1000)

Total: 162.5 points

BPI Prediction:

Liberty: 84.5% chance to win.

Projected margin of victory: 11.6 points

Injury Report

Mercury: Brittney Griner (Day-To-Day), Diana Taurasi (Day-To-Day), Skylar Diggins-Smith (Out)

Liberty: Jonquel Jones (Day-To-Day), Sabrina Ionescu (Day-To-Day), Han Xu (Out)

Fantasy streamer: Sug Sutton (rostered in 30.1% of ESPN leagues) has been on fire lately, scoring 18-plus fantasy points in five consecutive games. She has also played 30 or more minutes in four of her past five games. Sutton could step up as a major offensive force for the Mercury if Diana Taurasi and Brittney Griner sit. -- Eric Moody

Best bet: Liberty -13.0. The Mercury struggled, losing four out of their past five games, while the Liberty have found their rhythm with three wins over their past five games. Ionescu's absence hasn't hurt New York, and if she returns, they might be even better. The Mercury are 1-4 in their road games against the spread. The Liberty have a bad habit of letting opponents stick around in games, but after Friday's loss to the Dream I expect New York to be more focused. -- Moody

Chicago Sky at Washington Mystics

3 p.m. ET, Capital One Arena, Washington, D.C.

Line: Mystics -5.5

Money line: Sky (+185), Mystics (-225)

Total: 155.5 points

BPI Prediction:

Mystics: 70.1% chance to win.

Projected margin of victory: 5.8 points

Injury Report

Sky: Ruthy Hebard (Out), Kristine Anigwe (Out), Rebekah Gardner (Out), Isabelle Harrison (Out)

Mystics: Brittney Sykes (Day-To-Day), Shakira Austin (Day-To-Day), Natasha Cloud (Day-To-Day)

Best bet: Sky +5.5. The Mystics also have trouble finishing games while Chicago is 4-2 ATS on the road and 5-0 ATS against the Mystics over their past five meetings. In the past game between these two teams, Washington only beat Chicago by two points. -- Moody

Best bet: Dana Evans (rostered in 17.2% of ESPN leagues) is coming off of one of her best fantasy performances of the season. She scored 33 fantasy points against the Fever last Thursday and 38 fantasy points against Indiana June 6. She's proven her ability to shine on the court, averaging 19.7 fantasy points per game this season. While the Mystics' tough defense may limit her ceiling, Evans is more than up for the task Sunday. -- Moody

Atlanta Dream at Indiana Fever

4 p.m. ET, Gainbridge Fieldhouse, Indianapolis

Line: Fever

Money line: Dream (-110), Fever (-110)

Total: 162.5 points

BPI Prediction:

Dream: 62.1% chance to win.

Projected margin of victory: 3.4 points

Injury Report

Dream: Aari McDonald (Out), Iliana Rupert (Out)

Fever: No injuries reported

Fantasy streamer: Haley Jones (rostered in 6.6% of ESPN leagues) had a career high nine assists in Atlanta's win over the Connecticut Sun Thursday. She has averaged 32.7 minutes and 19.7 fantasy points over the past four games. Jones' positive momentum should continue Sunday against the Fever. -- Moody

Connecticut Sun at Los Angeles Sparks

7:30 p.m. ET, Crypto.com Arena, Los Angeles

Line: Sun -4

Money line: Sun (-165), Sparks (+140)

Total: 160.0 points

BPI Prediction:

Sun: 63.6% chance to win.

Projected margin of victory: 3.8 points

Injury Report

Sun: No injuries reported

Sparks: Lexie Brown (Out), Nia Clouden (Out), Layshia Clarendon (Out), Katie Lou Samuelson (Out)

Best bet: Over 160 points The Sun have scored at least 80 points in nine of their past 10 games, and have combined with their opponents to go over 160 points in five of their past six games. The Sparks have gone over 160 total points (with their opponents) in five games this season and under 160 in five games as well. Los Angeles has averaged 79.3 PPG this season and face a Sun team that likes to play in high-scoring affairs. I project this game to go over 160. -- Andre Snellings

Minnesota Lynx at Las Vegas Aces

9 p.m. ET, Michelob Ultra Arena, Las Vegas

Line: Aces -17

Money line: Lynx (+800), Aces (-1400)

Total: 168.5 points

BPI Prediction:

Aces: 85.7% chance to win.

Projected margin of victory: 12.3 points

Injury Report

Lynx: Aerial Powers (Out), Diamond Miller (Out), Natalie Achonwa (Out), Jessica Shepard (Out)

Aces: No injuries reported

Fantasy streamer: Dorka Juhasz (rostered in 10.4% of ESPN leagues) should see an expanded role against the Aces on Sunday with Jessica Shepard and Aerial Powers out. She has played 34 minutes or more in two games this season, scoring 19-plus fantasy points. -- Moody

Best bet: Lynx +17. The Aces are the most dominant team in the WNBA and beat the Lynx by 21 points last month. But both teams are playing differently now. The Aces only have one win by more than 13 points over their past six outings. Meanwhile, the Lynx have won three of their past four games and haven't lost by more than five points since they their last game against the Aces. Vegas should certainly be favored, perhaps even by a significant margin, but 17 points is too many. -- Snellings