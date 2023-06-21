Fantasy women's basketball tips and WNBA betting picks for Wednesday

Each day of the WNBA season, our team of fantasy and betting experts breaks down every game on the slate, making note of everything from injuries and lineup changes to recent trends and more.

All odds are provided by Caesars Sportsbook. Times are ET.

Here's what to look for in today's games:

Las Vegas Aces at Phoenix Mercury

3:30 p.m. ET, Footprint Center, Phoenix

Line: Aces -19

Money line: Aces (-3500), Mercury (+1350)

Total: 165.5 points

BPI Prediction:

Aces: 79.2% chance to win.

Projected margin of victory: 9.2 points

Injury Report

Aces: No injuries reported

Mercury: Brittney Griner (Out), Diana Taurasi (Out)

Fantasy streamer: Sug Sutton (available in 60.7% of ESPN leagues) has been a consistent contributor for the Mercury. She has averaged over 20 FPPG 11.1 PPG, 2.8 RPG, and 5.9 APG this season will remain in the starting lineup with Diana Taurasi out. -- Jenni LaCroix

Fantasy streamer: Michaela Onyenwere (available in 75.1% of leagues) has been playing excellent basketball, averaging 13.7 PPG, 8.3 RPG, 1.7 3PG, 1.3 SPG, 0.7 BPG and 0.7 APG in 30.0 MPG over her past three games. She should have another opportunity to produce as a featured option for the Mercury with Brittney Griner and Taurasi out. --Andre' Snellings

Best bet: Mercury +19.5. Teams that are favored by 10 or more points on the road this season are 1-6 against the spread. The Aces are currently 1-3 in those situation and facing a Phoenix that has lost three of its four home games by single digit. The Mercury also lost by fewer than 20 points in their past two road games against the Mystics and Liberty. -- LaCroix