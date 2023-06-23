Fantasy women's basketball tips and WNBA betting picks for Friday

Each day of the WNBA season, our team of fantasy and betting experts breaks down every game on the slate, making note of everything from injuries and lineup changes to recent trends and more.

7:30 p.m. ET, State Farm Arena, Atlanta

Line: Liberty -8

Money line: Liberty (-400), Dream (+310)

Total: 167.0 points

BPI Prediction:

Liberty: 63% chance to win.

Projected margin of victory: 3.6 points

Injury Report

Liberty: Han Xu (Out)

Dream: Aari McDonald (Out), Iliana Rupert (Out)

Fantasy Streamer: Haley Jones (available in 90.2% of leagues) has been the guard that has stepped up most for the Dream since starting point guard Aari Mcdonald's shoulder injury. Jones stepped into the starting lineup in the seventh game of her career, and in her last four starts has averaged 8.8 PPG, 4.8 APG, 4.8 RPG and 0.5 3PG. Her all-around game gives her a high production floor, and during that four-game stretch she's shown upside with single-game highs of 13 points, 9 rebounds and 9 assists over that span. -Andre' Snellings

Best bet: Dream +8. While the Liberty are one of the WNBA's super teams, they are still figuring out how to play together. So far this season, New York has struggled to close out games. This season, the Dream has won three of six games as an underdog. Atlanta is 3-2 against the spread in their last five games. The Dream are averaging 84.5 points per game this season and are talented enough to hang with the Liberty on offense. Take Atlanta and the points on their home court. -Eric Moody

10:00 p.m. ET, Crypto.com Arena, Los Angeles

Line: Sparks -1

Money line: Wings (+100), Sparks (-120)

Total: 165.0 points

BPI Prediction:

Sparks: 57.2% chance to win.

Projected margin of victory: 2 points

Injury Report

Wings: Diamond DeShields (Out), Lou Lopez Senechal (Out)

Sparks: Lexie Brown (Out), Nia Clouden (Out), Layshia Clarendon (Out), Katie Lou Samuelson (Out)

Fantasy Streamer: Kalani Brown (available in 60.9% of leagues) moved back to the bench on Tuesday after having started the previous five games, because Teaira McCowan returned. But Brown is in such a groove that she still exploded for 14 rebounds, 11 points, 2 blocks and 1 steal in only 16 minutes off the bench. While you can't expect consistent double-double production in that few minutes, performances like that could earn Brown more tick moving forward and her per-minute production keeps her in the fantasy streamer mix. -Snellings