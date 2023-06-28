Fantasy women's basketball tips and WNBA betting picks for Wednesday

Each day of the WNBA season, our team of fantasy and betting experts breaks down every game on the slate, making note of everything from injuries and lineup changes to recent trends and more.

All odds are provided by Caesars Sportsbook. Times are ET.

Here's what to look for in today's games:

Los Angeles Sparks at Chicago Sky

12 p.m. ET, Wintrust Arena, Chicago

Line: Sky -1

Money line: Sparks (-105), Sky (-115)

Total: 157 points

BPI prediction:

Sky: 58% chance to win.

Projected margin of victory: 2.2 points

Injury report

Sparks: Nia Clouden (out), Lexie Brown (out), Layshia Clarendon (out), Katie Lou Samuelson (out)

Sky: Ruthy Hebard (out), Rebekah Gardner (out), Isabelle Harrison (out)

Fantasy streamer: Karlie Samuelson (rostered in 14.4% of ESPN leagues) The absences of Lexie Brown and Layshia Clarendon have resulted in increased playing time for Samuelson. The 28-year-old guard has averaged 30 MPG over three consecutive starts. Samuelson converted four of five triples and finished second on the team in scoring last Sunday. Coming off of a season-best 14 points and four assists, Samuelson's fantasy stock is trending up.

Atlanta Dream at Washington Mystics

7 p.m. ET, Capital One Arena, Washington, D.C.

Line: Mystics -5.5

Money line: Dream (+185), Mystics (-225)

Total: 163 points

BPI prediction:

Mystics: 67.2% chance to win.

Projected margin of victory: 4.9 points

Injury report

Dream: Aari McDonald (out), Iliana Rupert (out)

Mystics: Shakira Austin (out), Kristi Toliver (out), Li Meng (out)

Fantasy streamer: Tianna Hawkins (rostered in 3.1% of ESPN Leagues) Shakira Austin is expected to miss at least three weeks. While a single player won't replace Austin's production, Hawkins figures to benefit. Her size and experience should be a factor moving forward. She also picked up extra minutes (despite foul trouble) after Austin was ruled out last Sunday. While her shooting opportunities have been limited, Hawkins regularly crashes the glass and has managed at least 4 boards in three of her last four contests.

Best bet: Dream (+5.5). Despite dropping their past two games, the Dream have maintained a top-half offensive rating above 100. Additionally, the Mystics will be without the team's star center, Shakira Austin. As such, Washington's front court should struggle while Atlanta figures to capitalize.