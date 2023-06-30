Fantasy women's basketball tips and WNBA betting picks for Friday

Each day of the WNBA season, our team of fantasy and betting experts breaks down every game on the slate, making note of everything from injuries and lineup changes to recent trends and more.

All odds are provided by Caesars Sportsbook. Times are ET.

Here's what to look for during today's slate:

7:30 p.m. ET, State Farm Arena, Atlanta

Line: Mystics -2.5

Money line: Mystics (-160), Dream (+135)

Total: 164.5 points

BPI prediction:

Mystics: 53.9% chance to win.

Projected margin of victory: 1.1 points

Injury report

Mystics: Shakira Austin (Out), Kristi Toliver (Out), Li Meng (Out)

Dream: Aari McDonald (Out), Iliana Rupert (Out)

Best bet: Mystics -2.5

The Dream are taking on the Mystics in Atlanta, but that's not a good thing for the Dream as they are a league-worst 1-5 at home this season. The Mystics are on a four-game winning streak against teams with a .500 or worse record this season and they have won those four games by an average of 17.8 PPG. Washington has won seven straight against Atlanta and 14 of the past 15; all of those wins came by three points or more. -Jenni LaCroix

Fantasy Streamer: Tianna Hawkins (Rostered in 4.7% of ESPN leagues)

With the injury of Shakira Austin in the game against the Liberty on June 25th, Hawkins has been inserted into the starting lineup in the following game. In the last game with her in the starting lineup she finished with 13 points, 11 rebounds, 1 assist, and 1 steal. You can expect her to continue to be in that starting role and play more minutes with the absence of Austin. - LaCroix

8:00 p.m. ET, Wintrust Arena, Chicago

Line: Sky -2.5

Money line: Sparks (+122), Sky (-145)

Total: 155.5 points

BPI prediction:

Sky: 60.6% chance to win.

Projected margin of victory: 3 points

Injury report

Sparks: Nia Clouden (Out), Lexie Brown (Out), Layshia Clarendon (Out), Katie Lou Samuelson (Out)

Sky: Ruthy Hebard (Out), Rebekah Gardner (Out), Isabelle Harrison (Out)

Best bet: Under 155.5

These two teams have both struggled offensively of late, Chicago and Los Angeles are averaging 73.1 PPG and 75.7 PPG respectively since June 9th (12th and 10th in the WNBA). This is the third matchup between them; since 2022, teams playing against each other for the third time they have hit the under 58.3% of the time (42 of 72 games). -LaCroix

Fantasy Streamer: Karlie Samuelson (rostered in 19.9% of ESPN leagues)

Samuelson has joined the starting lineup over the last four games in place of Lexie Brown who has been out due to illness for the last six games. Samuelson has found her stride over the past two games averaging 12.5 PPG, 2.5 RPG, 3.0 APG, 1.0 SPG and 3.5 three-pointers per game. We can expect her to stay in that starting spot and play valuable minutes for the Sparks until Brown returns. - LaCroix