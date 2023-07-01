Fantasy women's basketball tips and WNBA betting picks for Saturday

Each day of the WNBA season, our team of fantasy and betting experts breaks down every game on the slate, making note of everything from injuries and lineup changes to recent trends and more.

All odds are provided by Caesars Sportsbook. Times are ET.

Here's what to look for during today's slate:

3:00 p.m. ET, Michelob Ultra Arena, Las Vegas

Line: Aces -11.5

Money line: Sun (+550), Aces (-800)

Total: 170.5 points

BPI prediction:

Aces: 70.4% chance to win.

Projected margin of victory: 5.9 points

Injury report

Sun: Brionna Jones (Out)

Aces: No injuries reported

Play Fantasy WNBA Basketball It's not too late to play this season with friends and family. Get in the game, create a league, and start fresh with a 0-0 record. Sign up Now

Best bet: Aces -11.5. I thought the battle of the super teams on Thursday night between Aces and Liberty would be...a battle, but it wasn't. New York got steamrolled by Las Vegas. The Aces are known for their offense. Las Vegas averages 93.1 points per game and shoot 50.3% from the field, which leads the league. Head coach Becky Hammon has prioritized defense, which shows in the Aces' defensive rating, second in the league. Due to Brionna Jones' season-ending injury, the Sun have shifted to a smaller starting lineup. This is something the Aces will exploit. Las Vegas is winning games by an impressive 19.2 points per game. It is difficult to fade the Aces on their home court.

Fantasy streamer: DiJonai Carrington (rostered in 14.4% of ESPN leagues) is making a name for herself on the court and in the Sun's guard rotation and fantasy managers should take note. She's logged a solid 22+ minutes in her past three games and delivered a whopping 28+ fantasy points in each of them. The Sun's shift to a smaller starting lineup puts Carrington in the spotlight with Jones out for the season. She's an electrifying streamer who can light up your fantasy roster.

Fantasy streamer: Olivia Nelson-Ododa (rostered in 5.7% of ESPN leagues) has recently earned a sizable bench role for the Sun. She's played 19+ minutes in three straight games and should continue to play steady minutes. In two of her last three games, Nelson-Ododa has scored 18 or more fantasy points. She's a solid streamer for managers in deeper formats.

10:00 p.m. ET, Footprint Center, Phoenix

Line: Mercury -1.5

Money line: Lynx (+105), Mercury (-125)

Total: 162.5 points

BPI prediction:

Mercury: 53.1% chance to win.

Projected margin of victory: 0.9 points

Injury report

Lynx: Natalie Achonwa (Out), Jessica Shepard (Out), Aerial Powers (Out), Tiffany Mitchell (Out)

Mercury: Megan Gustafson (Day-To-Day), Sophie Cunningham (Day-To-Day), Moriah Jefferson (Day-To-Day), Shey Peddy (Out), Skylar Diggins-Smith (Out)

Best bet: Lynx +3.0. The Mercury showed signs of life against the Fever on Thursday. From last season to now, Phoenix has gone 14 consecutive games without a double-digit win. Despite that, the Mercury still rank last in both offensive and defensive ratings. A narrow spread suggests a close game, and the Lynx have performed well on the road. Minnesota is 5-3 in their road games against the spread.

Fantasy streamer: Dorka Juhasz (rostered in 14.6% of ESPN leagues) continues to be an excellent streamer with Jessica Shepard already ruled out for Saturday's game. Shepard has missed seven games due to a non-COVID illness. Juhasz has scored 18+ fantasy points in five of her last seven games. The rookie should have an advantage against a Mercury team with the lowest defensive rating in the league.

Fantasy streamer: Michaela Onyenwere (rostered in 44.6% of ESPN leagues) has been superb over the last four games. She has played 29+ minutes and scored 22+ fantasy points in each of them. With Shey Peddy still sidelined with an Achilles injury, Onyenwere should be able to keep up her positive momentum.