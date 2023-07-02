Fantasy women's basketball tips and WNBA betting picks for Sunday

Each day of the WNBA season, our team of fantasy and betting experts breaks down every game on the slate, making note of everything from injuries and lineup changes to recent trends and more.

All odds are provided by Caesars Sportsbook. Times are ET.

Here's what to look for during today's slate:

Los Angeles Sparks at Atlanta Dream

3:00 p.m. ET, State Farm Arena, Atlanta (watch on ESPN3)

Line: Dream -3.5

Money line: Sparks (+140), Dream (-165)

Total: 167 points

BPI Prediction:

Dream: 66.9% chance to win.

Projected margin of victory: 4.9 points

Injury Report

Sparks: Nia Clouden (Out), Chiney Ogwumike (Out), Jordin Canada (Day-To-Day), Lexie Brown (Out), Layshia Clarendon (Out)

Dream: Iliana Rupert (Out), Aari McDonald (Out)

Best bet: Sparks under 81.5

The Sparks have struggled with injuries and this game is no different. Lexie Brown is still out due to illness (according to the team's official PR). Since she's been out, the team has struggled offensively averaging just 73.9 PPG without her (compared to 82.2 with her). The team's main facilitator, Jordin Canada suffered a shoulder injury in their last outing and is a gametime decision. If she's out, that means the two primary starters in this backcourt will be missing. Plus, Chiney Ogwumike is listed as out due to a foot injury. With all these injuries to key players, I just don't see the Sparks being able to get their offense going on Sunday. -- LaCroix

Fantasy Streamer: Karlie Samuelson (rostered in 22.1% of ESPN leagues)

I picked Samuelson earlier this week and I'm picking her again today. She joined the starting lineup over the last five games in the place of Brown. Samuelson has found her stride over the last three games averaging 10.9 PPG, 2.7 RPG, 3.0 APG, 0.7 SPG and 3.0 3PG per game. We can expect her to stay in that starting spot and play valuable minutes for the Sparks until Brown is able to return. -- LaCroix

Washington Mystics at Dallas Wings

3:00 p.m. ET, College Park Center, Arlington (watch on ABC)

Line: Wings -4.5

Money line: Mystics (+170), Wings (-205)

Total: 164 points

BPI Prediction:

Mystics: 59.7% chance to win.

Projected margin of victory: 2.7 points

Injury Report

Mystics: Elena Delle Donne (Questionable), Shakira Austin (Out)

Wings: Diamond DeShields (Out), Lou Lopez Senechal (Out)

Best bet: Under 164.0

The Mystics are without Shakira Austin, their third leading scorer and they could be without leading scorer Elena Delle Donne due to an ankle injury she suffered in their last outing. In the one game they played without EDD this season, Washington scored just 71 points -- and Austin had 11 of those points. Even if EDD does play, I would expect her to be getting limited playing time as she continues to heal up that ankle. Also, the Mystics have the best defense in the league only allowing teams to score 75.9 PPG this season. Without two main scorers, I expect them to look to their defense to lock it down. Meanwhile, Dallas has struggled offensively of late, only averaging 79.8 PPG over the last four games. -- LaCroix

Fantasy Streamer: Tianna Hawkins (rostered in 4.9% of ESPN leagues)

With Austin's injury (out for an estimated three weeks) and Delle Donne's ankle woes, Hawkins will have more than an opportunity to step up. She has been inserted into the starting lineup in the last two games and she's averaged 10.0 PPG, 7.5 RPG, 0.5 APG, and 1.0 SPG. You can expect her to continue to be in that starting role and play more minutes for as long as Austin is out of action. -- LaCroix

Chicago Sky at Indiana Fever

4:00 p.m. ET, Gainbridge Fieldhouse, Indianapolis (watch on ESPN3)

Line: Fever -2.5

Money line: Sky (+122), Fever (-145)

Total: 162.5 points

BPI Prediction:

Sky: 53% chance to win.

Projected margin of victory: 0.8 points

Injury Report

Sky: Ruthy Hebard (Out), Rebekah Gardner (Out), Isabelle Harrison (Out)

Fever: No injuries reported

Best bet: Fever (-145)

I'm taking Indiana to win outright. While they are on a three-game losing streak, they haven't lost more than three straight games this season -- and two of the games they lost in that slide were to the Aces, the best team in the league. The Sky comes in on a two-game winning streak, but haven't won more than two games in a row this season. They also announced yesterday that head coach James Wade was stepping down in order to take an assistant coaching position with the Toronto Raptors. I can see this news impacting the Sky today. -- LaCroix

Fantasy Streamer: Erica Wheeler (rostered in 36.9% of ESPN leagues)

Wheeler has been a consistent fantasy scorer all season, but hasn't been noticed as much because she's on a team with All-Stars like Aliyah Boston and Kelsey Mitchell. She's averaging 18.8 fantasy points per game this season and has only scored single-digit fantasy points once all year -- and that was back on May 21st, her first game of the season. -- LaCroix

New York Liberty at Seattle Storm

6:00 p.m. ET, Climate Pledge Arena, Seattle

Line: Liberty -8.5

Money line: Liberty (-440), Storm (+335)

Total: 168 points

BPI Prediction:

Liberty: 75.7% chance to win.

Projected margin of victory: 7.8 points

Injury Report

Liberty: Stefanie Dolson (Out), Han Xu (Out)

Storm: Jordan Horston (Probable)

Best bet: Liberty -8.5

The Liberty are coming off a 17-point loss to the Aces and, so far this season, they have dominated opponents right after a loss. In their three games this season following a loss, they have won all three of those games by at least 18 points. New York has also defeated their last two opponents with losing records by a combined 48 points (Dream and Mercury). -- LaCroix

Fantasy Streamer: Ivana Dojkic (rostered in 22.2% of ESPN leagues)

She has been a really consistent fantasy scorer this season, with double-digit fantasy points in each of her last 10 games (including seven 20-point performances). Since joining the starting lineup eight games ago, she has averaged 10.9 PPG, 3.1 RPG, 5.6 APG, 1.3 SPG and hit 13 threes. She's not a well known player since this is her first season in the league and she wasn't drafted, but she's been a solid performer. My suggestion is to pick her up for your rosters now while she's still under the radar in fantasy. -- LaCroix