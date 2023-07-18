Fantasy women's basketball tips and WNBA betting picks for Tuesday

Each day of the WNBA season, our team of fantasy and betting experts breaks down every game on the slate, making note of everything from injuries and lineup changes to recent trends and more.

All odds are provided by Caesars Sportsbook. Times are ET.

Here's what to look for during today's slate:

7:00 p.m. ET, State Farm Arena, Atlanta

Line: Dream -5.5

Money line: Lynx (+210), Dream (-260)

Total: 170.5 points

BPI prediction:

Dream: 72.3% chance to win.

Projected margin of victory: 6.6 points

Injury report

Lynx: Nikolina Milic (Day-To-Day), Rachel Banham (Out), Jessica Shepard (Out), Aerial Powers (Out), Natalie Achonwa (Out)

Dream: Aari McDonald (Out)

Play Fantasy WNBA Basketball It's not too late to play this season with friends and family. Get in the game, create a league, and start fresh with a 0-0 record. Sign up Now

Fantasy streamer: Dorka Juhasz (rostered in 23.8% of ESPN leagues) has been a great streamer while Jessica Shepard has been out due to a non-COVID illness since June 11th. In the past eight games, she's averaged 7.0 points, 6.1 rebounds, 3.0 assists, and 1.1 steals. Juhasz's ability to contribute to multiple categories makes her a great streamer. -Eric Moody

Best bet: Dream -5.5. Last time the Dream and Lynx played, Atlanta won 83-77. Minnesota has lost two in a row. On the other hand, the Dream have momentum heading into tonight's game. Atlanta has won six straight games and are 4-1 against the spread in their past five. The Dream are the better team and the one I'd back to cover. -Moody

10:00 p.m. ET, Footprint Center, Phoenix

Line: Sun -8.5

Money line: Sun (-385), Mercury (+300)

Total: 162.5 points

BPI prediction:

Sun: 74.4% chance to win.

Projected margin of victory: 7.3 points

Injury report

Sun: Brionna Jones (Out)

Mercury: Skylar Diggins-Smith (Out)

Fantasy streamer: Moriah Jefferson (rostered in 50.8% of ESPN leagues) remains your best streaming option from a struggling Mercury team with a 4-15 record. Phoenix ranks 10th in offensive rating and 12th in defensive rating. Jefferson has averaged 10.6 points, 2.4 rebounds, 4.8 assists, and 1.8 steals over her last five games. Jefferson is also a great streamer because she can contribute to multiple categories. -Moody

Best bet: Sun -8.5. The last time bettors watched the Mercury, they were demolished by the Aces. Phoenix is one of the most inconsistent teams in the league with a 4-15 record and the Mercury also rank near the bottom of the league in offensive rating and defensive rating. The Sun are the exact opposite, as they have been consistent this season, and from an advanced metrics perspective, they're right up there with the Las Vegas Aces and New York Liberty. In their past seven games, Connecticut is 5-2 against the spread. The Sun are also 16-6 against the spread in their last 22 road games. Connecticut should be able to handle the Mercury on the road. -Moody