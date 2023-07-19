Fantasy women's basketball tips and WNBA betting picks for Wednesday

Each day of the WNBA season, our team of fantasy and betting experts breaks down every game on the slate, making note of everything from injuries and lineup changes to recent trends and more.

All odds are provided by Caesars Sportsbook. Times are ET.

Here's what to look for during today's slate:

11:30 a.m. ET, Capital One Arena, Washington, D.C.

Line: Mystics -2.5

Money line: Fever (+122), Mystics (-145)

Total: 158 points

BPI prediction:

Mystics: 80.7% chance to win.

Projected margin of victory: 9.8 points

Injury report

Fever: Lexie Hull (Out), NaLyssa Smith (Out)

Mystics: Kristi Toliver (Out), Shakira Austin (Out), Elena Delle Donne (Out), Ariel Atkins (Out)

Best bet: Mystics -2.5. Even without Elena Delle Donne and Shakira Austin, the Mystics should cover against the Fever on Wednesday. Indiana has lost six consecutive games and are 2-3 in their past five games against the spread. It'll be the Mystics' defense that makes the difference. Washington ranks second in defensive rating. The Mystics are also 5-0 against the spread in their past five home games.

Fantasy streamer: Grace Berger (rostered in 1.5% of ESPN leagues) played 36 minutes against the Liberty back on July 12th prior to the All Star break and scored 33 fantasy points. Berger will continue to play an active role for a Fever team that will be without NaLyssa Smith as she recovers from a stress fracture in her left foot. Berger is a solid option for fantasy managers in deeper formats.

Fantasy streamer: Tianna Hawkins (rostered in 28.1% of ESPN leagues) played well recently and will continue to play an important role in the Mystics rotation with Elena Delle Donne sidelined. Hawkins averages 13.8 points, 6.8 rebounds, and 3.3 assists over her past four games.

1:00 p.m. ET, Barclays Center, Brooklyn

Line: Liberty -7.5

Money line: Wings (+278), Liberty (-355)

Total: 170.5 points

BPI prediction:

Liberty: 80.8% chance to win.

Projected margin of victory: 9.9 points

Injury report

Wings: Lou Lopez Senechal (Out), Diamond DeShields (Out)

Liberty: Stefanie Dolson (Out), Han Xu (Out)

Best bet: Wings +8.5. Dallas has performed well this season and against an opponent like the Liberty, they should be able to compete. In their past five games, New York is 1-4 against the spread. The Wings have played very well over their past six games, as over that time period, Dallas ranks fourth in offensive rating and second in defensive rating. Over that time frame, the Wings are also 5-1 against the spread. Most opponents raise their game against a "superteam" like the Liberty. On Wednesday, I expect nothing less from the Wings.

Fantasy streamer: Crystal Dangerfield (rostered in 13.8% of ESPN leagues) contributes to multiple categories, making her a viable streamer, as she's averaged 9.0 points, 3.9 rebounds, 3.7 assists and 1.2 steals in 29.3 minutes over the past 10 games. While Dangerfield has been struggling to score over the last two games, the Wings could use her help on Wednesday night against Liberty, who rank second in offensive rating.