Fantasy women's basketball tips and WNBA betting picks for Thursday

Each day of the WNBA season, our team of fantasy and betting experts breaks down every game on the slate, making note of everything from injuries and lineup changes to recent trends and more.

All odds are provided by Caesars Sportsbook. Times are ET.

Here's what to look for during today's slate:

11:30 a.m. ET, Mohegan Sun Arena, Uncasville, Conn.

Line: Sun -5.5

Money line: Dream (+192), Sun (-235)

Total: 168.5 points

BPI prediction:

Sun: 70.4% chance to win.

Projected margin of victory: 5.9 points

Injury report

Dream: Aari McDonald (Out)

Sun: Brionna Jones (Out)

Best Bet: Dream +6. The Dream have been on a roll, winning seven straight (second-longest streak in franchise history) while the Sun have lost three of their past six contests. Connecticut's defense has fared better over the season, but both offenses are evenly matched (ranked fourth and fifth respectively). Nia Coffey's recent surge in production could be the difference in Atlanta's ability to cover. -Liz Loza

Fantasy Streamer: Danielle Robinson (available in 94.3% of leagues) had a modest game coming out of the All Star Break, but in the three games leading up to break she had been solid with averages of 9.7 PPG, 5.7 APG, 4.0 RPG, 1.3 SPG and 0.7 3PG. Robinson has taken on a larger distributing role of late, which has coincided with Rhyne Howard becoming more aggressive as a scorer and allowing the Dream to play at a higher level. -André Snellings

8:00 p.m. ET, Target Center, Minneapolis

Line: Lynx -3.5

Money line: Sparks (+148), Lynx (-175)

Total: 162 points

BPI prediction:

Lynx: 59.4% chance to win.

Projected margin of victory: 2.6 points

Injury report

Sparks: Lexie Brown (Out), Nia Clouden (Out), Chiney Ogwumike (Out), Katie Lou Samuelson (Out)

Lynx: Natalie Achonwa (Out), Aerial Powers (Out), Jessica Shepard (Out), Rachel Banham (Out)

Fantasy Streamer: Lindsay Allen (available in 93.8% of leagues) has started the past eight games in place of Tiffany Mitchell. Mitchell returned to the court on Tuesday, but came off the bench and played only 17 minutes, so Allen got another start. In addition, Mitchell's return coincided with Rachel Banham injuring her thumb, so Allen should continue to get extended minutes. In her past eight games, Allen has averaged 8.0 PPG, 6.1 APG, 3.0 RPG and 0.9 SPG in 29.5 MPG. -Snellings

10:00 p.m. ET, Footprint Center, Phoenix

Line: Sky -1

Money line: Sky (-120), Mercury (+100)

Total: 154.5 points

BPI prediction:

Mercury: 51.6% chance to win.

Projected margin of victory: 0.4 points

Injury report

Sky: Isabelle Harrison (Out), Rebekah Gardner (Out)

Mercury: Diana Taurasi (Out), Skylar Diggins-Smith (Out)

Fantasy Streamer: Sug Sutton (rostered in 26.8% of ESPN leagues) had a brilliant start to the season, but too many turnovers sent her back to the bench. Sutton appears to have addressed the turnover issue, managing a total of two over her last pair of games. Additionally, she led the bench with a solid 7-point, 4-rebound, and 2-assist effort on Tuesday versus the Sun. Sutton should see an increase in playing time with Diana Taurasi out on Thursday. -Loza

10:00 p.m. ET, Climate Pledge Arena, Seattle

Line: Aces -17.5

Money line: Aces (-1600), Storm (+900)

Total: 170.5 points

BPI prediction:

Aces: 82.4% chance to win.

Projected margin of victory: 10.6 points

Injury report

Aces: No injuries reported

Storm: No injuries reported

Best Bet: Over 169.5 points. The Aces have averaged 96.4 points per game over the team's past seven games while the Storm have averaged 80.9 points in the same span. Additionally, both teams are ranked back-to-back and inside the top-five in terms of pace, suggesting a high number of possessions for each squad. -Loza

Fantasy Streamer: Dulcy Fankam Mendjiadeu (available in 89.5% of leagues) has burst onto the scene of late, averaging a double-doube in her past three starts. She has posted 12.3 PPG, 10.3 RPG, 1.0 BPG and 0.7 SPG in 29.7 MPG in those starts, and is a borderline fantasy hoops starter as long as she can maintain this pace. -Snellings