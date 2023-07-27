Fantasy women's basketball tips and WNBA betting picks for Thursday

Each day of the WNBA season, our team of fantasy and betting experts breaks down every game on the slate, making note of everything from injuries and lineup changes to recent trends and more.

All odds are provided by Caesars Sportsbook. Times are ET.

Here's what to look for during today's slate:

3:30 p.m. ET, Crypto.com Arena, Los Angeles

Line: Sparks -3

Money line: Fever (+140), Sparks (-165)

Total: 162 points

BPI prediction:

Sparks: 62.4% chance to win.

Projected margin of victory: 3.5 points

Injury report

Fever: NaLyssa Smith (Out)

Sparks: Lexie Brown (Out), Nia Clouden (Out), Chiney Ogwumike (Out), Katie Lou Samuelson (Out)

Fantasy streamer: Victoria Vivians has stepped up in a major way since moving into the starting lineup in place of NaLyssa Smith (foot). In those four games, she has averaged 11.8 PPG, 5.8 RPG, 2.8 APG, 2.0 SPG and 1.8 3PG in 29.5 MPG.

Fantasy streamer: Emma Cannon had two big scoring games off the bench in the first two games after Smith went out and she continues to produce positive contributions in her time on the court. In the four games since Smith's injury, Cannon has averaged 11.5 PPG, 5.0 RPG and 1.3 3PG in 18.3 MPG.

7:00 p.m. ET, Barclays Center, Brooklyn

Line: Liberty -9

Money line: Dream (+345), Liberty (-455)

Total: 173 points

BPI prediction:

Liberty: 75.8% chance to win.

Projected margin of victory: 7.8 points

Injury report

Dream: No injuries reported

Liberty: Stefanie Dolson (Out), Han Xu (Out)

Best bet: Dream +9. While the Liberty have been the best team in the East this season and have won 13 of their past 16 games, the Dream have been playing great basketball as well. The Dream have won eight of their past 10, with their only two losses coming against the Connecticut Sun. These teams have split their season series so far, with the Liberty blowing out the Dream in Atlanta but the Dream winning their previous game in New York. While I agree the Liberty should be favored here, nine points is too many for them to give against a team playing as well as the Dream have for the past month.