Fantasy women's basketball tips and WNBA betting picks for Friday

8:00 p.m. ET, Wintrust Arena, Chicago

Line: Sky -4.5

Money line: Storm (+162), Sky (-195)

Total: 161 points

BPI prediction:

Sky: 63.1% chance to win.

Projected margin of victory: 3.7 points

Injury report

Storm: No injuries reported

Sky: Rebekah Gardner (Out), Isabelle Harrison (Out)

Fantasy streamer: Gabby Williams (rostered in 33.4% of ESPN leagues) continues to work her way back into game shape after missing time playing in Eurobasket and then the concussion protocols. In four consecutive games, she has scored at least 15 fantasy points.

Best bet: Sky -4.5. Surprisingly, the Storm have gone 4-1 against the spread in their last five games. Considering Seattle's defense has been abomination this season, this is shocking. The Sky are 1-4 against the spread in their last five games. Also, Chicago has lost five of its last six games. In the end, the Sky are the superior team, and with a spread this size, I recommend backing them.

8:00 p.m. ET, College Park Center, Arlington

Line: Wings -9

Money line: Mystics (+328), Wings (-430)

Total: 164.5 points

BPI prediction:

Mystics: 50.5% chance to win.

Projected margin of victory: 0.1 points

Injury report

Mystics: Kristi Toliver (Out), Shakira Austin (Out), Elena Delle Donne (Out), Ariel Atkins (Out)

Wings: Lou Lopez Senechal (Out), Diamond DeShields (Out)

Best bet: Wings -8.5. Dallas' five game winning streak was snapped by the Connecticut Sun on Tuesday. The Wings have been phenomenal over the past nine games with a 7-2 record. Over that time frame, only the Las Vegas Aces had a higher offensive rating than Dallas, so it will be difficult for the Mystics defense to contain the Wings. Dallas is also 7-2 against the spread in their past nine games.

Fantasy streamer: Shatori Walker-Kimbrough (rostered in 9.0% of ESPN leagues) is on the streaming radar with Elena Delle Donne, Ariel Atkins and Shakira Austin are all out due to injuries. Walker-Kimbrough has scored 18+ fantasy points and has played 30+ minutes in three consecutive games.

8:00 p.m. ET, Barclays Center, Brooklyn

Line: Liberty -14

Money line: Lynx (+800), Liberty (-1400)

Total: 168 points

BPI prediction:

Liberty: 85.4% chance to win.

Projected margin of victory: 12.1 points

Injury report

Lynx: Napheesa Collier (Out), Natalie Achonwa (Out), Rachel Banham (Out)

Liberty: Stefanie Dolson (Out), Han Xu (Out)

Best bet: Under 169.5. The Liberty won against the Dream on Thursday night which was their eighth this season by 10+ points. This is the second most in the league behind the Aces (16). A rare back-to-back may negatively affect the Liberty's scoring output and star players' minutes played. The absence of Napheesa Collier will be detrimental to the Lynx offense. The only players who have a higher points per game are Arike Ogunbowale, Breanna Stewart, Jewell Loyd. Combining these factors with the slow pace the Lynx play at, bettors should expect a low scoring game.

Fantasy streamer: Dorka Juhasz (rostered in 36.4% of ESPN leagues) remains on the streaming radar with Jessica Shepard on a minutes restriction and Collier already ruled out for Friday's game due to an ankle injury. Juhasz has been phenomenal over the last four games. Over that period, the rookie has averaged 25 fantasy points per game.