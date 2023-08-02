Fantasy women's basketball tips and WNBA betting picks for Wednesday

Each day of the WNBA season, our team of fantasy and betting experts breaks down every game on the slate, making note of everything from injuries and lineup changes to recent trends and more.

All odds are provided by Caesars Sportsbook. Times are ET.

Dallas Wings at Seattle Storm

10:30 p.m. ET, Climate Pledge Arena, Seattle

Line: Wings -6.5

Money line: Wings (-260), Storm (+210)

Total: 167.5 points

BPI prediction:

Wings: 54.1% chance to win.

Projected margin of victory: 1.1 points

Injury report

Wings: Lou Lopez Senechal (out), Diamond DeShields (out)

Storm: No injuries reported

Fantasy streamer: Gabby Williams (available in 53.9% of leagues) has really picked up her game of late. After missing the first couple months of the season, Williams made her season debut on July 11 and returned to the Storm starting lineup on July 20. She has really found her groove in the past two games, averaging 15.5 PPG, 4.0 RPG, 4.0 APG, 2.0 SPG, 1.5 3PG and 0.5 BPG in 33.0 MPG. -- Snellings

Best bet: Storm +6.5. Two trends collide here. The Storm have struggled at home this season (2-11 home record) but played much better last week with Sami Whitcomb in the starting lineup and Gabby Williams back to form. I'll take the Storm with the points here because, in addition to the Storm's run of strong play of late, this is also the third time these two teams have played and both previous games were close with the Storm winning one and losing the other (at home) by only four points. -- Snellings