Fantasy women's basketball tips and WNBA betting picks for Thursday

Each day of the WNBA season, our team of fantasy and betting experts breaks down every game on the slate, making note of everything from injuries and lineup changes to recent trends and more.

All odds are provided by Caesars Sportsbook. Times are ET.

Here's what to look for during today's slate:

10:00 p.m. ET, Footprint Center, Phoenix

Line: Dream -7.5

Money line: Dream (-345), Mercury (+270)

Total: 164 points

BPI prediction:

Dream: 60.8% chance to win.

Projected margin of victory: 3 points

Injury report

Dream: No injuries reported

Mercury: Brittney Griner (Out), Skylar Diggins-Smith (Out)

Best bet: Under 164.0 points. The Mercury are the lowest scoring team in the WNBA at only 76.0 PPG and will again be without leading scorer Brittney Griner. On the season, the Mercury have combined with their opponents to average only 159.9 PPG, and they have only gone over 164.0 points in one of their past six games. While the Dream are a higher scoring team and aren't strong on defense on the season, they also have combined with their opponents to go over 164.0 points only twice in their past seven games (with one game of exactly 164.0 combined points).

Fantasy streamer: Megan Gustafson (available in 86.0% of leagues) has been on a tear lately and should get another start on Thursday with Brittney Griner out (mental wellness). In her past five games, the most recent two in the starting lineup, Gustafson has averaged 15.4 PPG, 5.8 RPG, 1.0 3PG, 0.8 BPG and 0.6 SPG in 21.4 MPG.