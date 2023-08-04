Fantasy women's basketball tips and WNBA betting picks for Friday

Each day of the WNBA season, our team of fantasy and betting experts breaks down every game on the slate, making note of everything from injuries and lineup changes to recent trends and more.

All odds are provided by Caesars Sportsbook. Times are ET.

Here's what to look for during today's slate:

7:00 p.m. ET, Gainbridge Fieldhouse, Indianapolis

Line: Sun -8

Money line: Sun (-355), Fever (+278)

Total: 160.5 points

BPI prediction:

Sun: 76.6% chance to win.

Projected margin of victory: 8.2 points

Injury report

Sun: Brionna Jones (Out)

Fever: Victoria Vivians (Day-To-Day), NaLyssa Smith (Out)

Best bet: Sun -8.0. The Fever have lost 13 of their last 16 games. Indiana ranks near the bottom of the league in offensive rating and defensive rating during that time period. Over that time frame, the Sun are near the top of the league in those advanced metrics. They've also won 13 of their last 18 games. Don't be afraid to back the Sun on the road. In their last 25 road games, Connecticut is 18-7 against the spread.

Fantasy streamer: Emma Cannon (rostered in 3.3% of ESPN leagues) performed exceptionally well on Tuesday night against the Phoenix Mercury with Victoria Vivians unable to play due to a non-COVID illness. Cannon scored 37 fantasy points in 31 minutes. Don't hesitate to deploy Cannon as a streamer on Friday night with Vivians listed as questionable.

7:00 p.m. ET, Capital One Arena, Washington, D.C.

Line: Mystics -3.5

Money line: Sparks (+140), Mystics (-165)

Total: 156.5 points

BPI prediction:

Mystics: 74.7% chance to win.

Projected margin of victory: 7.4 points

Injury report

Sparks: Lexie Brown (Out), Nia Clouden (Out), Chiney Ogwumike (Out), Katie Lou Samuelson (Out)

Mystics: Elena Delle Donne (Out), Kristi Toliver (Out), Shakira Austin (Out), Ariel Atkins (Out)

Best bet: Mystics -3.5. The Mystics are still without Elena Delle Donne, Ariel Atkins, and Shakira Austin. Washington have lost eight of their last 11 games. Mystics have been good against the spread lately at home with a 7-1 record. The Sparks have been struggling on both ends of the court over the last 12 games, losing 10 of them. While not an ideal betting matchup, my recommendation is to back the home team.

Fantasy streamers: Tianna Hawkins (rostered in 41.1% of ESPN leagues) and Shatori Walker-Kimbrough (6.4%) are both firmly on the streaming radar Friday night with Elena Delle Donne, Ariel Atkins, and Shakira Austin ruled out. Hawkins has played 29+ minutes in three of her last five games. She averaged 22.4 fantasy points per game during that time period. Walker-Kimbrough has averaged 19.8 fantasy points and 34.2 minutes over the last five games.

8:00 p.m. ET, College Park Center, Arlington

Line: Wings -10.5

Money line: Sky (+400), Wings (-550)

Total: 164 points

BPI prediction:

Wings: 68.2% chance to win.

Projected margin of victory: 5.2 points

Injury report

Sky: Sika Kone (Out), Rebekah Gardner (Out), Isabelle Harrison (Out)

Wings: Crystal Dangerfield (Day-To-Day), Awak Kuier (Out), Lou Lopez Senechal (Out), Diamond DeShields (Out)

Best bet: Wings -9.5. Against a struggling Sky team, it is hard not to back the Wings. Dallas is 9-3 over the last 12 games. Only the Las Vegas Aces have a higher offensive rating than the Wings over that time frame. Dallas is also not slouch defensively. The Wings rank 2nd in defensive rating. Dallas is 9-3 against the spread over that time frame. Back the Wings at home.

8:00 p.m. ET, Target Center, Minneapolis

Line: Liberty -11

Money line: Liberty (-600), Lynx (+430)

Total: 168 points

BPI prediction:

Liberty: 73% chance to win.

Projected margin of victory: 6.8 points

Injury report

Liberty: Stefanie Dolson (Out), Han Xu (Out)

Lynx: Napheesa Collier (Out), Dorka Juhasz (Day-To-Day), Natalie Achonwa (Out), Rachel Banham (Out)

Fantasy streamer: Dana Evans (rostered in 11.9% of ESPN leagues) averages a career high 22.2 minutes per game this season, but her fantasy point production has been inconsistent. Evans has scored 16+ fantasy points four times in the last six games. It gives you an idea of what to expect from her as a streamer against the Wings

Best bet: Lynx +11.0. Despite having Breanna Stewart, Sabrina Ionescu, Courtney Vandersloot and Jonquel Jones, the Liberty have a tendency to not convincingly close out games. The Lynx also defeated the Liberty at home recently. In their last 11 games, the Liberty are 2-9 against the spread. With four wins in the last six games, the Lynx are playing well. Over that time frame, Minnesota ranks fifth in offensive rating, so this game should be closer than the spread suggests. The Lynx are 4-0 against the spread in their last four games.