Fantasy women's basketball tips and WNBA betting picks for Sunday

Each day of the WNBA season, our team of fantasy and betting experts breaks down every game on the slate, making note of everything from injuries and lineup changes to recent trends and more.

All odds are provided by Caesars Sportsbook. Times are ET.

Here's what to look for during today's slate:

3:00 p.m. ET, State Farm Arena, Atlanta

Line: Dream -7.5

Money line: Fever (+278), Dream (-355)

Total: 167.5 points

BPI prediction:

Dream: 77.8% chance to win.

Projected margin of victory: 8.6 points

Injury report

Fever: NaLyssa Smith (Out)

Dream: No injuries reported

Fantasy Streamer: Emma Cannon (available in 95.4% of leagues) has started the past two games for the Fever in place of Victoria Vivians (available in 93.0% of leagues). Vivians was sick and didn't play in the first of those two games, but did come off the bench for 12 minutes in the second. In those two games as a starter, Cannon has averaged 17.0 PPG, 6.5 RPG, 1.5 3PG, 1.5 APG and 0.5 BPG in 28.0 MPG. In the six games before, as a starter, Vivians averaged 9.8 PPG, 6.0 RPG, 2.3 APG, 1.5 SPG and 1.2 3PG in 27.7 MPG. It has not been announced which will start on Sunday, and even regular starter NaLyssa Smith is listed as a game time decision (foot) instead of out. I expect Cannon to start since she's played so well this week, but either Cannon or Vivians could be potential streaming options for Sunday.

3:00 p.m. ET, Barclays Center, Brooklyn

Line: Aces -5.5

Money line: Aces (-225), Liberty (+185)

Total: 175.5 points

BPI prediction:

Aces: 53.9% chance to win.

Projected margin of victory: 1.1 points

Injury report

Aces: No injuries reported

Liberty: Stefanie Dolson (Out), Han Xu (Out)

Best bet: Aces -5.5. The Aces started the season "slowly" on the road. They won four of their first five road games, but they were competitive games with only a +1.4 ppg scoring average, but since then, the Aces have gone 7-1 on the road with a scoring margin of +15.1 PPG. Overall, the Aces have won 17 of their past 18 games, with all 17 wins coming by at least seven points and only two of those wins by fewer than 12. This includes a 17-point win over the Liberty the last time these two teams faced off.

3:00 p.m. ET, Capital One Arena, Washington, D.C.

Line: Mystics -3.5

Money line: Sparks (+140), Mystics (-165)

Total: 155.5 points

BPI prediction:

Mystics: 74.3% chance to win.

Projected margin of victory: 7.3 points

Injury report

Sparks: Lexie Brown (Out), Nia Clouden (Out), Chiney Ogwumike (Out), Katie Lou Samuelson (Out)

Mystics: Elena Delle Donne (Out), Kristi Toliver (Out), Shakira Austin (Out), Ariel Atkins (Out)

Fantasy Streamer: Tianna Hawkins (available in 56.5% of leagues) continues to put up big numbers as a starter and, after three straight single-digit scoring efforts two weeks ago, has responded with consecutive games of 17 points. All told, in her 13 starts with Elena Delle Donne and/or Shakira Austin injured, Hawkins has averaged 12.0 PPG, 6.5 RPG, 2.2 APG, 1.1 SPG, 0.8 3PG and 0.3 BPG in 29.6 MPG.

Fantasy Streamer: Queen Egbo had her best game of the season on Friday against the Sparks, dropping a season-high 15 points with 9 rebounds and 2 steals in 21 minutes of action before leaving with an ankle injury. Egbo is expected to play on Sunday, and has the chance to put another big game on the board ahead of Delle Donne's expected return later in the week.

4:00 p.m. ET, College Park Center, Arlington

Line: Wings -8.5

Money line: Sky (+310), Wings (-400)

Total: 166 points

BPI prediction:

Wings: 66.1% chance to win.

Projected margin of victory: 4.6 points

Injury report

Sky: Sika Kone (Out), Rebekah Gardner (Out), Isabelle Harrison (Out)

Wings: Awak Kuier (Out), Lou Lopez Senechal (Out), Diamond DeShields (Out)

Best bet: Sky +8.5 points. The spread seems too high in the Wings' favor in this matchup. The WIngs have played well this season, and if the season ended today would have home court advantage in the playoffs, but the Sky have a 2.5 game lead on the Sparks for the last playoffs spot and have played solid basketball themselves. In addition, these teams have played twice this season already, including their most recent game in Dallas on on Friday, and the Sky have won both matchups by an average of 10.5 PPG. Even if I might expect the wings to potentially get their first win in the series on Sunday, it seems that the Sky match up well against them and I'd take them with the 8.5 points.