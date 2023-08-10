Fantasy women's basketball tips and WNBA betting picks for Thursday

Each day of the WNBA season, our team of fantasy and betting experts breaks down every game on the slate, making note of everything from injuries and lineup changes to recent trends and more.

All odds are provided by Caesars Sportsbook. Times are ET.

Here's what to look for during today's slate:

7:00 p.m. ET, Gainbridge Fieldhouse, Indianapolis

Line: Lynx -3

Money line: Lynx (-165), Fever (+140)

Total: 162.5 points

BPI prediction:

Lynx: 53.6% chance to win.

Projected margin of victory: 1 point

Injury report

Lynx: Dorka Juhasz (Day-To-Day), Natalie Achonwa (Out)

Fever: No injuries reported

Fantasy streamer: Lindsay Allen (available in 91.9% of ESPN leagues) is an up-and-down scorer, but has been playing well for the last couple of weeks. In her last four games, she has averaged 11.8 PPG, 6.0 APG, 1.8 RPG and 1.3 SPG in 32.3 MPG with two double-digit scoring efforts and one double-digit performance on the books.

10:00 p.m. ET, Footprint Center, Phoenix

Line: Sun -8

Money line: Sun (-385), Mercury (+300)

Total: 160.5 points

BPI prediction:

Sun: 72.5% chance to win.

Projected margin of victory: 6.7 points

Injury report

Sun: Brionna Jones (Out)

Mercury: Shey Peddy (Out), Skylar Diggins-Smith (Out)

Fantasy streamer: Moriah Jefferson (available in 54.8% of ESPN leagues) is coming off a game where she played her most minutes since July 20 and produced her highest point total since June 24. With Shey Peddy (concussion) out, Jefferson scored 15 points with 4 assists, 3 rebounds, 1 steal and 1 3-pointer in 28 minutes of action. Peddy is out again Thursday, so Jefferson could again have a bigger role than usual.

10:00 p.m. ET, Climate Pledge Arena, Seattle

Line: Dream -5.5

Money line: Dream (-225), Storm (+185)

Total: 165 points

BPI prediction:

Dream: 56.2% chance to win.

Projected margin of victory: 1.7 points

Injury report

Dream: No injuries reported

Storm: Gabby Williams (Out)

Fantasy streamer: Dulcy Fankam Mendjiadeu (available in 96.8% of leagues) played 28 minutes in her most recent game, the most she's played since July 11. Fankam Mendjiadeu has grabbed double-digit boards in all three games that she's played at least 28 minutes this season. She is likely in for bigger minutes moving forward with Gabby Williams (stress fracture) out, and is a threat to produce a double-double on a nightly basis.