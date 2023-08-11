Fantasy women's basketball tips and WNBA betting picks for Friday

Each day of the WNBA season, our team of fantasy and betting experts breaks down every game on the slate, making note of everything from injuries and lineup changes to recent trends and more.

All odds are provided by Caesars Sportsbook. Times are ET.

Here's what to look for during today's slate:

8:00 p.m. ET, Barclays Center, Brooklyn

Line: Liberty -12.5

Money line: Sky (+600), Liberty (-900)

Total: 168 points

BPI prediction:

Liberty: 84.3% chance to win.

Projected margin of victory: 11.5 points

Injury report

Sky: Rebekah Gardner (Out), Isabelle Harrison (Out)

Liberty: Han Xu (Out)

Best bet: Sky +12.5. Surprisingly, the Liberty are 7-8 against the spread at home, as New York has a bad habit of letting opponents hang around. Over the past 15 games, the Liberty has only outscored opponents by 7.0 points. New York is also only 2-3 against the spread in their past five games. Meanwhile, Chicago is 4-1 against the spread in its past five road games.

10:00 p.m. ET, Michelob Ultra Arena, Las Vegas

Line: Aces -17.5

Money line: Mystics (+1050), Aces (-2000)

Total: 169.5 points

BPI prediction:

Aces: 83.1% chance to win.

Projected margin of victory: 10.9 points

Injury report

Mystics: Elena Delle Donne (Out), Shakira Austin (Out), Ariel Atkins (Out), Kristi Toliver (Out)

Aces: No injuries reported

Best bet: Aces -17.0. The Aces are the second team in league history to win 10 games by 20 points or more. Las Vegas may have their 11th such win with the Mystics suffering from multiple injuries, including their top player Elena Delle Donne. Against the spread, Washington has also struggled with a 4-10 record on the road. The Aces are 5-1 against the spread in their last six home games. Over the last 10 games, Las Vegas has outscored their opponents by 13.0 points.

Fantasy streamers: Tianna Hawkins (rostered in 45.9% of ESPN leagues) and Shatori Walker-Kimbrough (5.9%) remain on the streaming radar with Delle Donne already ruled out of Friday night's game. As of writing this, it's unclear whether Shakira Austin or Ariel Atkins will play, but they're nearing a return. In three of her past four games, Hawkins has scored 27+ fantasy points. Over that time, she has averaged 29 minutes per game. Walker-Kimbrough averaged 15.5 fantasy points in 33.7 minutes per game in the last four games.

Fantasy streamer: Alysha Clark (rostered in 21.7% of ESPN leagues) averages 22.0 minutes per game off the bench for the Aces this season. She's averaged 16.9 fantasy points in 23 minutes over the past 10 games.