Fantasy women's basketball tips and WNBA betting picks for Saturday

Each day of the WNBA season, our team of fantasy and betting experts breaks down every game on the slate, making note of everything from injuries and lineup changes to recent trends and more.

All odds are provided by Caesars Sportsbook. Times are ET.

Here's what to look for during today's slate:

Atlanta Dream at Los Angeles Sparks

7:30 p.m. ET, Crypto.com Arena, Los Angeles

Line: Sparks -1

Money line: Dream (-105), Sparks (-115)

Total: 162 points

BPI prediction:

Dream: 54.8% chance to win.

Projected margin of victory: 1.3 points

Injury report

Dream: No injuries reported

Sparks: Lexie Brown (Out), Nia Clouden (Out), Chiney Ogwumike (Out), Katie Lou Samuelson (Out)

Best bet: Sparks -1. Los Angeles has lost both games this season against the Dream. Despite that, the Sparks are 3-3 over their last six games and rank third in defensive rating. Over that period, Los Angeles is 6-0 against the spread. The home team should be backed in this scenario. -- Eric Moody

Fantasy streamer: Karlie Samuelson (rostered in 13.9% of ESPN leagues) has scored 19-plus fantasy points and played 30-plus minutes in three of her last four games. She appears to be over the knee injury that caused her to miss two games in late July. The Sparks' rotation continues to be thin with both Ogwumike and Brown out. -- Moody

Connecticut Sun at Dallas Wings

8:00 p.m. ET, College Park Center, Arlington

Line: Wings -2

Money line: Sun (+110), Wings (-130)

Total: 167.5 points

BPI prediction:

Sun: 60.9% chance to win.

Projected margin of victory: 3 points

Injury report

Sun: Brionna Jones (Out)

Wings: Awak Kuier (Out), Lou Lopez Senechal (Out), Diamond DeShields (Out)

Play Fantasy Basketball For Free Create or join a fantasy basketball league on ESPN. Your championship run starts today! Sign up today!

Best bet: Sun +2. It is rare to see Connecticut as an underdog, especially with the Wings in the midst of a three-game losing streak. Dallas has now allowed 100 points in each of those games, tying the league record for the most consecutive games allowing triple-digit points. The Sun are 20-8 against the spread in their last 28 games on the road. On Saturday night, Connecticut will take care of business. -- Moody