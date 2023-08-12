        <
        >

          Fantasy women's basketball tips and WNBA betting picks for Saturday

          play
          A'ja Wilson drops a career-high 40 points for Aces (2:12)

          A'ja Wilson scores a career-high 40 points in the Aces' win against the Mystics. (2:12)

          • Eric Moody, ESPNAug 12, 2023, 11:02 AM
            Close
              Former manager at a Fortune 100 financial services company, now living my dream creating fantasy and sports betting content about the NFL, NBA, and WNBA for ESPN.
            Follow on Twitter

          Each day of the WNBA season, our team of fantasy and betting experts breaks down every game on the slate, making note of everything from injuries and lineup changes to recent trends and more.

          All odds are provided by Caesars Sportsbook. Times are ET.

          Here's what to look for during today's slate:

          Atlanta Dream at Los Angeles Sparks
          7:30 p.m. ET, Crypto.com Arena, Los Angeles

          Line: Sparks -1
          Money line: Dream (-105), Sparks (-115)
          Total: 162 points

          BPI prediction:
          Dream: 54.8% chance to win.
          Projected margin of victory: 1.3 points

          Injury report
          Dream: No injuries reported
          Sparks: Lexie Brown (Out), Nia Clouden (Out), Chiney Ogwumike (Out), Katie Lou Samuelson (Out)

          Best bet: Sparks -1. Los Angeles has lost both games this season against the Dream. Despite that, the Sparks are 3-3 over their last six games and rank third in defensive rating. Over that period, Los Angeles is 6-0 against the spread. The home team should be backed in this scenario. -- Eric Moody

          Fantasy streamer: Karlie Samuelson (rostered in 13.9% of ESPN leagues) has scored 19-plus fantasy points and played 30-plus minutes in three of her last four games. She appears to be over the knee injury that caused her to miss two games in late July. The Sparks' rotation continues to be thin with both Ogwumike and Brown out. -- Moody

          Connecticut Sun at Dallas Wings
          8:00 p.m. ET, College Park Center, Arlington

          Line: Wings -2
          Money line: Sun (+110), Wings (-130)
          Total: 167.5 points

          BPI prediction:
          Sun: 60.9% chance to win.
          Projected margin of victory: 3 points

          Injury report
          Sun: Brionna Jones (Out)
          Wings: Awak Kuier (Out), Lou Lopez Senechal (Out), Diamond DeShields (Out)

          Best bet: Sun +2. It is rare to see Connecticut as an underdog, especially with the Wings in the midst of a three-game losing streak. Dallas has now allowed 100 points in each of those games, tying the league record for the most consecutive games allowing triple-digit points. The Sun are 20-8 against the spread in their last 28 games on the road. On Saturday night, Connecticut will take care of business. -- Moody