Fantasy women's basketball tips and WNBA betting picks for Tuesday

Each day of the WNBA season, our team of fantasy and betting experts breaks down every game on the slate, making note of everything from injuries and lineup changes to recent trends and more.

All odds are provided by Caesars Sportsbook. Times are ET.

Here's what to look for during today's slate:

9:00 p.m. ET, Michelob Ultra Arena, Las Vegas

Line: Aces -7

Money line: Liberty (+260), Aces (-335)

Total: 176.5 points

BPI prediction:

Aces: 67.6% chance to win.

Projected margin of victory: 5 points

Injury report

Liberty: Han Xu (Out)

Aces: No injuries reported

Best bet: Over 177.0 points. These are the top two scoring teams in the WNBA, and both offenses are typically robust even against the top defenses. The one exception to that rule was when these teams faced off 10 days ago and the Liberty held the Aces to (by FAR) their lowest scoring output of the season at 61 points. The Liberty jumped all over the Aces in the second half of that game, packing the paint on a night the Aces couldn't get a shot to fall, and beat them by 38 points while dropping 99 of their own. In the three games since, the Aces have averaged 101.0 PPG. In the three games before that loss, the Aces averaged 101.3 PPG. After that embarrassing blowout, I fully expect the Aces to come out aggressive on offense. And the Liberty, the hottest team in the WNBA who have averaged 94.3 PPG of their own in the last three games, should be ready to put their own points on the board as well. I think this one could go well over 177.0 total points.

Fantasy streamer: Alysha Clark (available in 74.4% of leagues) doesn't put up huge numbers, but on a week where there is only one game in the first three days of the week, it behooves any fantasy hoops manager to stream anyone with any chance to be productive. Clark has scored in double figures in three of her last seven games, has at least four rebounds in four of those games, at least one 3-pointer in six of the seven and either a steal or a block in five. She missed the Aces' last game with a back injury, but Clark practiced on Monday and has been announced as available for Tuesday's Commissioner's Cup Championship.