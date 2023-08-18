Fantasy women's basketball tips and WNBA betting picks for Friday

Each day of the WNBA season, our team of fantasy and betting experts breaks down every game on the slate, making note of everything from injuries and lineup changes to recent trends and more.

All odds are provided by Caesars Sportsbook. Times are ET.

Here's what to look for during today's slate:

7:00 p.m. ET, Mohegan Sun Arena, Uncasville, Conn.

Line: Sun -4

Money line: Wings (+148), Sun (-175)

Total: 168 points

BPI prediction:

Sun: 74.2% chance to win.

Projected margin of victory: 7.3 points

Injury report

Wings: Lou Lopez Senechal (Out), Diamond DeShields (Out)

Sun: Brionna Jones (Out)

Best bet: Sun -3.5. Connecticut will be eager to rebound from their recent two-game road losing streak with a win on Friday night. The Sun have a 9-4 record at home. In home games, Connecticut ranks fourth in offensive rating and second in defensive rating. The Wings have lost five of their past eight games and have struggled mightily on the road. This is a good spot to back the Sun.

Fantasy streamer: Crystal Dangerfield (rostered in 10.1% of ESPN leagues) has scored 21+ fantasy points in two straight games. Over her past five games, she has averaged 26 minutes per game. It's important to note because the Wings play their starters a lot of minutes. This season, Dallas ranks third in offensive rating.

7:00 p.m. ET, Gainbridge Fieldhouse, Indianapolis

Line: Mystics -4.5

Money line: Mystics (-205), Fever (+170)

Total: 162 points

BPI prediction:

Mystics: 64.2% chance to win.

Projected margin of victory: 4 points

Injury report

Mystics: Shakira Austin (Day-To-Day), Kristi Toliver (Out), Ariel Atkins (Out), Elena Delle Donne (Probable)

Fever: No injuries reported

7:30 p.m. ET, State Farm Arena, Atlanta

Line: Dream -2.5

Money line: Sky (+126), Dream (-150)

Total: 162.5 points

BPI prediction:

Dream: 66.8% chance to win.

Projected margin of victory: 4.8 points

Injury report

Sky: Rebekah Gardner (Out), Isabelle Harrison (Out)

Dream: Rhyne Howard (Day-To-Day)

Fantasy streamer: Nia Coffey (rostered in 34.6% of ESPN leagues) has averaged 20.0 fantasy points and 22.7 minutes per game over the past seven games. She averages the fifth most minutes on the Dream this season. Even on a Dream team centered around Rhyne Howard, Cheyenne Parker, and Allisha Gray, Coffey is a solid streamer.

10:00 p.m. ET, Footprint Center, Phoenix

Line: Liberty -12

Money line: Liberty (-900), Mercury (+600)

Total: 164 points

BPI prediction:

Liberty: 77.4% chance to win.

Projected margin of victory: 8.5 points

Injury report

Liberty: No injuries reported

Mercury: Shey Peddy (Out), Megan Gustafson (Out), Brittney Griner (Out), Skylar Diggins-Smith (Out)

10:00 p.m. ET, Climate Pledge Arena, Seattle

Line: Lynx -2

Money line: Lynx (-125), Storm (+105)

Total: 161.5 points

BPI prediction:

Storm: 57.2% chance to win.

Projected margin of victory: 2 points

Injury report

Lynx: Lindsay Allen (Out), Natalie Achonwa (Out)

Storm: Gabby Williams (Out)

Best bet: Lynx -2.0. Minnesota is 5-2 against the spread in their past seven games. The Lynx have also beat Storm twice this season. Minnesota is currently a playoff team and are 10-5 against the spread on the road this season. Napheesa Collier is back in the lineup and the Lynx are healthy in their backcourt, which bodes well for them. Gabby Williams' loss is a huge blow to a Storm team that has struggled all season. The Lynx are favored on the road for a reason.

Fantasy streamer: Mercedes Russell (rostered in 9.3% of ESPN leagues) has scored 20+ fantasy points and played 24+ minutes in the past two games. The Storm are trying to fill the void left by Gabby Williams' stress fracture in her left foot, and Russell is one of the players who can help. She can do the same for your fantasy basketball team.