Fantasy women's basketball tips and WNBA betting picks for Thursday

Each day of the WNBA season, our team of fantasy and betting experts breaks down every game on the slate, making note of everything from injuries and lineup changes to recent trends and more.

All odds are provided by Caesars Sportsbook. Times are ET.

Here's what to look for during today's slate:

7:00 p.m. ET, Mohegan Sun Arena, Uncasville, Conn.

Line: Sun -12.5

Money line: Mercury (+650), Sun (-1000)

Total: 156 points

BPI prediction:

Sun: 84.6% chance to win.

Projected margin of victory: 11.7 points

Injury report

Mercury: Sophie Cunningham (Out), Shey Peddy (Out), Diana Taurasi (Day-To-Day), Skylar Diggins-Smith (Out)

Sun: No injuries reported

Fantasy Streamer: Moriah Jefferson (available in 46.6% of ESPN leagues) has recently gone past the 50% rostered mark, but right now she should be universally rostered because she appears set up for a big finish to the season. With Diana Taurasi (GTD, toe) battling a lingering issue that has kept her out or limited in the last several games, and the Mercury already eliminated from postseason consideration, Jefferson has been carrying a heavier load and should continue to. In her last two games, Jefferson has averaged 18.0 PPG, 7.0 APG, 3.0 RPG and 1.0 SPG in 28.5 MPG.

10:00 p.m. ET, Michelob Ultra Arena, Las Vegas

Line: Aces -10

Money line: Mystics (+400), Aces (-550)

Total: 168.5 points

BPI prediction:

Aces: 83.3% chance to win.

Projected margin of victory: 11 points

Injury report

Mystics: No injuries reported

Aces: No injuries reported

Best bet: Mystics +10.0. The Aces have lost three of their past five games, and if you count the Commisioner's Cup championship they've lost four of their past seven. Meanwhile, the Mystics are finishing the season strong as they battle for playoffs seeding, and have won the last three games that Elena Delle Donne has played (even with her on a minutes restriction). One of those wins was a 16-point victory over the Aces just last week. The Aces are tough at home, but I like the Mystics to keep the game competitive.

10:00 p.m. ET, Crypto.com Arena, Los Angeles

Line: Sparks -6.5

Money line: Storm (+228), Sparks (-285)

Total: 159 points

BPI prediction:

Sparks: 63.4% chance to win.

Projected margin of victory: 3.7 points

Injury report

Storm: Gabby Williams (Out)

Sparks: Layshia Clarendon (Out), Chiney Ogwumike (Out), Nia Clouden (Out), Lexie Brown (Out), Katie Lou Samuelson (Out)

Fantasy Streamer: Jordan Horston (available in 87.4% of ESPN leagues) is finishing the season on a high note at the defensive end of the court. In her past three games, she has an 11 rebound effort followed by consecutive games with at least three combined steals and blocks. All told, in those games she has averaged 5.3 PPG, 7.3 RPG, 2.7 APG, 1.3 SPG and 1.0 BPG in 32.7 MPG to prove herself a viable streaming option.