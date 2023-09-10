Fantasy women's basketball tips and WNBA betting picks for Sunday

Each day of the WNBA season, our team of fantasy and betting experts breaks down every game on the slate, making note of everything from injuries and lineup changes to recent trends and more.

Here's what to look for during today's slate:

Dallas Wings at Atlanta Dream

1 p.m. ET, Gateway Center Arena at College Park, College Park, GA

Line: Dream -1.5

Money line: (Wings +106, Dream -130)

Total: 170.5

BPI prediction:

Dream: 58.3%

Projected margin of victory: 2.3

Injury report

Wings: Diamond DeShields (Out), Lou Lopez Senechal (Out), Crystal Dangerfield (Day-To-Day) Dream: AD Durr (Out), Aari McDonald (Out), Nia Coffey (Out)

Chicago Sky at Connecticut Sun

1 p.m. ET, Mohegan Sun Arena-CT, Uncasville, CT

Line: Sun -10.5

Money line: (Sky +410, Sun -590)

Total: 160.5

BPI prediction:

Sun: 77.1%

Projected margin of victory: 8.3

Injury report

Sky: Kahleah Copper (Out), Rebekah Gardner (Out), Isabelle Harrison (Out)

Sun: Bernadett Hatar (Day-To-Day)

Fantasy streamer: Dana Evans (rostered in 11.9% of ESPN leagues) remains a valuable player in the Sky's rotation. She's a frontrunner to win the Sixth Player of the Year Award. Evans has averaged 18.3 fantasy points per game over the last nine games. She'll want to finish the season strong. -- Moody

Fantasy streamer: DiJonai Carrington (available in 92.9% of leagues) returned from a two-week injury absence on Friday, and turned in 10 points, 6 rebounds, 2 assists and a steal over 16 minutes. WIth the Sun completely slotted into their playoff seeding, it isn't clear how much their starters will play on Sunday as they want to be fresh and rested for the playoffs. The 25-year-old Carrington, then, could get even more opportunity than usual as she tries to get up to speed and in the flow after her injury layoff. -- Snellings

Minnesota Lynx at Indiana Fever

1 p.m. ET, Gainbridge Fieldhouse, Indianapolis, IN

Line: Lynx -2.5

Money line: Lynx (-144), Fever (+118)

Total: 163.5

BPI prediction:

Lynx: 50.5%

Projected margin of victory: 0,2

Injury report

Lynx: Jessica Shepard (Out), Lindsay Allen (Out), Natalie Achonwa (Out)

Fever: Kristy Wallace (Day-To-Day), Lexie Hull (Out)

Best bet: Best bet: Lynx -2.5. This will be the Lynx's fourth and final meeting with the Fever. After winning two of three, Indiana owns the season series. Minnesota will be motivated to beat them on Sunday. The Lynx are only the second team in league history to make the postseason after beginning the season with an 0-6 record. They will, however, be motivated to win this game since their seeding hasn't been decided yet. As the Lynx prepares for the postseason, a win against the Fever will build momentum. -- Moody

Best bet: Over 164.5 points. The Lynx and Fever are both among the three most-friendly defenses in the NBA, allowing a combined 170.3 PPG between them. The Lynx have averaged 84.7 PPG over their last seven outings. The Fever have had two consecutive low-scoring games against good defenses but, in the five games prior to that, they averaged 90.6 PPG themselves. They can put points on the board against bad defenses. I look for this to be a fast-paced, high-scoring affair. -- Snellings

Fantasy streamer: Dorka Juhasz (rostered 52.2% of ESPN leagues) has been spectacular but is shockingly not rostered in more leagues. If Aliyah Boston hadn't had such a stellar season, more people would have been discussing Juhasz as a Rookie of the Year candidate. Juhasz has scored 29 or more fantasy points in three consecutive games. -- Moody

Washington Mystics at New York Liberty

1 p.m. ET, Barclays Center, Brooklyn, NY

Line: Liberty -9.5

Money line: Mystics (+410), Liberty (-590)

Total: 162.5

BPI prediction:

Liberty: 80.7%

Projected margin of victory: 9.8

Injury report

Mystics: Shakira Austin (Out), Kristi Toliver (Out)

Liberty: None

Best bet: Liberty -9.5. New York is most likely looking at the No. 2 seed. The Liberty are 11-1 over their last 12 games and playing very well. New York leads the league in offensive rating and defensive rating over that time frame. The Liberty have its sights set on winning a championship, so having positive momentum entering playoffs is crucial. On the other hand, the Mystics have little to play for on Sunday. Despite clinching a playoff spot, Washington's seeding will be determined by the outcome of Sunday's game against the Liberty, as well as the outcome of two other games. The Mystics might prioritize postseason health over beating the Liberty with all the injuries they've had this season. -- Moody

Fantasy streamer: Tianna Hawkins (rostered in 35.4% of ESPN leagues) is inconsistent, but she remains the Mystics' best streaming option. In her last five games, she has scored 20+ fantasy points only twice. Despite that, Hawkins has averaged 22.2 minutes per game over that time frame. Shakira Austin is dealing with a hip injury and could play limited minutes if she is active. Hawkins should benefit from this. -- Moody

Phoenix Mercury at Las Vegas Aces

3 p.m. ET, T-Mobile Arena, Las Vegas, NV

Line: Aces -18.5

Money line: Mercury (+1300), Aces (-4500)

Total: 164.5

BPI prediction:

Aces: 93.0%

Projected margin of victory: 17.7

Injury report

Mercury: Sophie Cunningham (Out), Shey Peddy (Out), Diana Taurasi (Out), Christyn Williams (Day-To-Day), Skylar Diggins-Smith (Out)

Aces: None

Best bet: Aces -18.5. The main question in this game is whether the Aces play their starters for the entire game, with it being the last game of the season. Since they still have something to play for, needing a win to clinch the top seed in the playoffs over the surging Liberty, I'm looking for the Aces to come out and play to their typical levels. This will be the fourth matchup between the Mercury and Aces this season. The Aces won each of the previous three by at least 20 points, including winning by 21 points in Phoenix on Friday. -- Snellings

Fantasy streamer: Sug Sutton (rostered in 20.2% of ESPN leagues) should continue to play significant minutes with Diana Taurasi and Shey Peddy out with injuries. She scored 46 fantasy points against the Aces on Friday night. Sutton had 18 points, 11 rebounds and 11 assists. It was the first triple double in Mercury franchise history. Sutton should close out the season on a positive note. -- Moody

Los Angeles Sparks at Seattle Storm

3 p.m. ET, Climate Pledge Arena, Seattle, WA

Line: NL

Money line: NL

Total: NL

BPI prediction:

Storm: 52.8%

Projected margin of victory: 0.7

Injury report

Sparks: Nia Clouden (Out), Karlie Samuelson (Day-To-Day), Nneka Ogwumike (Out), Chiney Ogwumike (Out), Lexie Brown (Out) Katie Lou Samuelson (Out)

Storm: Gabby Williams (Out)

Fantasy streamer: Layshia Clarendon (rostered in 31.2% of ESPN leagues) has been solid over the last three games for the Sparks. In two of those games, she has scored 30 or more fantasy points. With injuries devastating this roster, the Sparks are eliminated from postseason contention, allowing Clarendon the runway to shine. -- Moody