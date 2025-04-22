Open Extended Reactions

All of your fantasy women's basketball draft preparation needs collected in one place! Here you'll find rankings, projections, cheat sheets, analysis and strategy. Check back every day for new content through the start of the 2025 season on May 16. If this is your first time playing fantasy, might we recommend starting with the basics: How to play fantasy women's basketball.

Don't have a team yet? Create or join a league and then dive into the latest draft-prep material tailored for whatever format you prefer.

Rankings and projections

Play Fantasy Women's Basketball Fantasy Women's Basketball is now open! Create or join a league today to get started. • Sign up for free!

Fantasy women's basketball: 2025 rankings

A'ja Wilson tops the 2025 fantasy rankings ahead of the season with Caitlin Clark and Breanna Stewart behind her.

Sortable player projections and outlooks

Every point, rebound, steal, 3-pointer, block, turnover, steal, shot and free throw taken makes a difference in fantasy. We have them all projected for you right here.

Mock Draft

6-team, head-to-head mock draft (April 23)

6-team, head-to-head mock draft (May 8)

Strategy and advice

Sleepers, breakouts and busts

Which players will exceed expectations in fantasy? Who will take a step back? Who is ready to reach an elite level? Our experts identify their picks.

Roster-building essentials

Mock draft lobby

Take part in some mock drafts to work out the kinks before your real ones. Practice makes perfect.

Average draft position (ADP)/live draft results

Get a leg up on your opponents by knowing where each player is being selected in ESPN drafts so you can get the best value possible.

Draft, free agency and player movement tracker

Eric Moody and Andre Snellings break down the most impactful WNBA draft picks, free-agent signings and trades and what it means for fantasy in 2025.

How to play Fantasy Women's Basketball

Thinking about trying out fantasy basketball for the first time? Here is everything you need to know so you can join in on the fun.

WNBA betting content

WNBA Betting guide: One bet for every team (May 12)

2025 WNBA Odds (May 2)