One Women's Tournament Challenge bracket comes up 10 points short of perfection

Though the quest for the perfect bracket still evades us, one fortunate ESPN Women's Tournament Challenge player got as close as we've seen with 62 correct predictions out of 63 picks in their bracket, accruing an incredible 1910 out of 1920 points! Even in a tournament dominated by favorites, no one out of 3.4 million brackets had more points. The only incorrect pick was in the third game of the tournament -- No. 8 Utah vs No. 9 Indiana -- before getting the next 60 games correct.

We also saw one bracket start off an impressive 57-0, the longest perfect streak in the history of the tournament.

No. 2 UConn was the second-most popular pick to cut down the nets, picked in 20.4% of brackets. In fact, 22.1% of brackets picked South Carolina vs UConn in the National Championship game. Were you one of them?

From the Madness of March to the WNBA

The excitement doesn't stop there after a thrilling tournament, as standout players like Paige Bueckers, Aneesah Morrow and more will hit the court again sooner than you think.

The WNBA draft takes place on Monday, April 14 -- just a week from today! -- and will many of this March's stars find their new homes as the WNBA prepares to welcome a new franchise into the fold. ESPN has you covered with the ESPN Fantasy Women's Basketball game, where you can do what the pros do: scout a team, draft players and even make trades. Every point, rebound and 3-pointer counts as you take on every opponent in your league.

UConn's Bueckers, fresh off a distinguished career culminating in the National Championship, is projected to go No. 1 overall to the Dallas Wings. If you want points for every bucket that Bueckers knocks down, then make sure to have pick her in your drafts.

Never played? Your friends at ESPN have you covered with a wide range of guides to help you start, learn the rules, and rank every player.

You can practice mock drafting as early as today to get the needed reps before your draft starts off. Ready to play? Sign up for free today!