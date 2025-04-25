Fantasy women's basketball: Should you draft Clark or Wilson at No. 1?

Open Extended Reactions

Entering last season, A'ja Wilson battled with Breanna Stewart to be the top overall pick in fantasy women's basketball drafts. Wilson responded with an utterly dominant 2024 campaign in which she averaged a whopping 50.3 FP/G, almost 10 fantasy points more than the second-highest average in the league (Napheesa Collier, 41.1 FP/G). Fresh off a scorching rookie season, Caitlin Clark shapes up as Wilson's main competition for that top spot this year.

Only five players averaged 39.5 FP/G or better last season: Wilson (50.3 FP/G), Collier (41.1 FP/G), Clark (40.4 FP/G), Arike Ogunbowale (39.7 FP/G) and Stewart (39.6 FP/G). No other player that played at least half their games averaged more than 34.5 FP/G, leaving a clear delineation between the top five and the rest of the league.

Ogunbowale and Collier are both veteran players that set their career-bests in fantasy scoring last season, which makes it unlikely they could close the large production gap with Wilson this season. Stewart averaged a career-high 44.4 FP/G in 2023, her first season with the Liberty, so there is some possibility she could bounce back to that level in 2025. But with Stewart preparing for her ninth season while coming off knee surgery, the likelihood is that Wilson would still be the better fantasy draft prospect this season.

Then, there is Clark.