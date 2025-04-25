Fantasy women's basketball 6-team mock draft: How early did Paige Bueckers go?

Open Extended Reactions

With the 2025 WNBA season set to tip off on May 16, the ESPN experts came together for a fantasy women's basketball mock draft.

We used the ESPN default settings -- a six-team league with nine players per team and the following scoring system:

Point = 1 Fantasy Point

Rebound = 1 FP

Assist = 1 FP

Made 3-pointer = 1 FP

Steal = 2 FP

Block = 2 FP

The participants of this mock draft, in order of draft position, were Charlie Creme, Eric Moody, Jason Shebilske, Jennifer LaCroix, Andre Snellings and James Best. Here is the way the draft unfolded.

Note: The position rank in parentheses indicates where the player was taken in relation to the others at their position

Round 1

1. A'ja Wilson, LV (F1) -- Creme

2. Caitlin Clark, Ind (G1) -- Moody

3. Breanna Stewart, NY (F2) -- Shebilske

4. Napheesa Collier, Min (F3) -- LaCroix

5. Arike Ogunbowale, Dal (G2) -- Snellings

6. Sabrina Ionescu, NY (G3) -- Best

Round 2

7. Alyssa Thomas, Phx (F4) -- Best

8. Angel Reese, Chi (F5) -- Snellings

9. Kelsey Plum, LA (G4) -- LaCroix

10. Dearica Hamby, LA (F6) -- Shebilske

11. Aliyah Boston, Ind (F7) -- Moody

12. Kahleah Copper, Phx (G5) -- Creme

Round 3

13. Paige Bueckers, Dal (G6) -- Creme

14. Jonquel Jones, NY (F8) -- Moody

15. Nneka Ogwumike, Sea (F9) -- Shebilske

16. Satou Sabally, Phx (F10) -- LaCroix

17. Skylar Diggins-Smith, Sea (G7) -- Snellings

18. Rhyne Howard, Atl (G8) -- Best

Round 4

19. DeWanna Bonner, Ind (F11) -- Best

20. Jewell Loyd, LV (G9) -- Snellings

21. Jackie Young, LV (G10) -- LaCroix

22. Allisha Gray, Atl (G11) -- Shebilske

23. Kelsey Mitchell, Ind (G12) -- Moody

24. Ezi Magbegor, Sea (C1) -- Creme

Round 5

25. Natasha Howard, Ind (F12) -- Creme

26. Brionna Jones, Atl (C2) -- Moody

27. Marina Mabrey, Conn (G13) -- Shebilske

28. Ariel Atkins, Chi (G14) -- LaCroix

29. Brittney Griner, Atl (C3) -- Snellings

30. Tina Charles, Conn (C4) -- Best

Round 6

31. Chelsea Gray, LV (G15) -- Best

32. Rickea Jackson, LA (F13) -- Snellings

33. Teaira McCowan, Dal (C5) -- LaCroix

34. Alanna Smith, Min (F14) -- Shebilske

35. NaLyssa Smith, Dal (F15) -- Moody

36. Kayla McBride, Min (G16) -- Creme

Round 7

37. Brittney Sykes, Wsh (G17) -- Creme

38. Courtney Williams, Min (G18) -- Moody

39. Natasha Cloud, NY (G19) -- Shebilske

40. Aneesah Morrow, Conn (F16) -- LaCroix

41. Kamilla Cardoso, Chi (C6) -- Snellings

42. Cameron Brink, LA (F17) -- Best

Round 8

43. Dominique Malonga, Sea (C7) -- Best

44. Aaliyah Edwards, Wsh (F18) -- Snellings

45. Tiffany Hayes, GSV (G20) -- LaCroix

46. Jordin Canada, Atl (G21) -- Shebilske

47. Gabby Williams, Sea (F19) -- Moody

48. Leonie Fiebich, NY (F20) -- Creme

Round 9

49. Azura Stevens, LA (F21) -- Creme

50. Shakira Austin, Wsh (C8) -- Moody

51. Natasha Mack, Phx (F22) -- Shebilske

52. Stefanie Dolson, Wsh (C9) -- LaCroix

53. Chennedy Carter, FA (G22) -- Snellings

54. Courtney Vandersloot, Chi (G23) -- Best

Team rosters are presented in first-round pick order. Picks indicated in parentheses in this manner: (Round.Pick)

Team Creme

F1 A'ja Wilson, LV (Pick: 1.1)

F2 Natasha Howard, Ind (Pick: 5.1)

F3 Leonie Fiebich, NY (Pick: 8.6)

F4 Azura Stevens, LA (Pick: 9.1)

G1 Kahleah Copper, Phx (Pick: 2.6)

G2 Paige Bueckers, Dal (Pick: 3.1)

G3 Kayla McBride, Min (Pick: 6.6)

G4 Brittney Sykes, Wsh (Pick: 7.1)

C1 Ezi Magbegor, Sea (Pick: 4.6)

Team Moody

F1 Aliyah Boston, Ind (Pick: 2.5)

F2 Jonquel Jones, NY (Pick: 3.2)

F3 NaLyssa Smith, Dal (Pick: 6.5)

F4 Gabby Williams, Sea (Pick: 8.5)

G1 Caitlin Clark, Ind (Pick: 1.2)

G2 Kelsey Mitchell, Ind (Pick: 4.5)

G3 Courtney Williams, Min (Pick: 7.2)

C1 Brionna Jones, Atl (Pick: 5.2)

C2 Shakira Austin, Wsh (Pick: 9.2)

Team Shebilske

F1 Breanna Stewart, NY (Pick: 1.3)

F2 Dearica Hamby, LA (Pick: 2.4)

F3 Nneka Ogwumike, Sea (Pick: 3.3)

F4 Alanna Smith, Min (Pick: 6.4)

F5 Natasha Mack, Phx (Pick: 9.3)

G1 Allisha Gray, Atl (Pick: 4.4)

G2 Marina Mabrey, Conn (Pick: 5.3)

G3 Natasha Cloud, NY (Pick: 7.3)

G4 Jordin Canada, Atl (Pick: 8.4)

Team LaCroix

F1 Napheesa Collier, Min (Pick: 1.4)

F2 Satou Sabally, Phx (Pick: 3.4)

F3 Aneesah Morrow, Conn (Pick: 7.4)

G1 Kelsey Plum, LA (Pick: 2.3)

G2 Jackie Young, LV (Pick: 4.3)

G3 Ariel Atkins, Chi (Pick: 5.4)

G4 Tiffany Hayes, GSV (Pick: 8.3)

C1 Teaira McCowan, Dal (Pick: 6.3)

C2 Stefanie Dolson, Wsh (Pick: 9.4)

Team Snellings

F1 Angel Reese, Chi (Pick: 2.2)

F2 Rickea Jackson, LA (Pick: 6.2)

F3 Aaliyah Edwards, Wsh (Pick: 8.2)

G1 Arike Ogunbowale, Dal (Pick: 1.5)

G2 Skylar Diggins-Smith, Sea (Pick: 3.5)

G3 Jewell Loyd, LV (Pick: 4.2)

G4 Chennedy Carter, FA (Pick: 9.5)

C1 Brittney Griner, Atl (Pick: 5.5)

C2 Kamilla Cardoso, Chi (Pick: 7.5)

Team Best

F1 Alyssa Thomas, Phx (Pick: 2.1)

F2 DeWanna Bonner, Ind (Pick: 4.1)

F3 Cameron Brink, LA (Pick: 7.6)

G1 Sabrina Ionescu, NY (Pick: 1.6)

G2 Rhyne Howard, Atl (Pick: 3.6)

G3 Chelsea Gray, LV (Pick: 6.1)

G4 Courtney Vandersloot, Chi (Pick: 9.6)

C1 Tina Charles, Conn (Pick: 5.6)