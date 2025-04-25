Fantasy women's basketball 6-team mock draft: How early did Paige Bueckers go?

With the 2025 WNBA season set to tip off on May 16, the ESPN experts came together for a fantasy women's basketball mock draft.
We used the ESPN default settings -- a six-team league with nine players per team and the following scoring system:
Point = 1 Fantasy Point
Rebound = 1 FP
Assist = 1 FP
Made 3-pointer = 1 FP
Steal = 2 FP
Block = 2 FP
Visit how to play women's fantasy basketball for more helpful information.
The participants of this mock draft, in order of draft position, were Charlie Creme, Eric Moody, Jason Shebilske, Jennifer LaCroix, Andre Snellings and James Best. Here is the way the draft unfolded.
Note: The position rank in parentheses indicates where the player was taken in relation to the others at their position
Round 1
1. A'ja Wilson, LV (F1) -- Creme
2. Caitlin Clark, Ind (G1) -- Moody
3. Breanna Stewart, NY (F2) -- Shebilske
4. Napheesa Collier, Min (F3) -- LaCroix
5. Arike Ogunbowale, Dal (G2) -- Snellings
6. Sabrina Ionescu, NY (G3) -- Best
Round 2
7. Alyssa Thomas, Phx (F4) -- Best
8. Angel Reese, Chi (F5) -- Snellings
9. Kelsey Plum, LA (G4) -- LaCroix
10. Dearica Hamby, LA (F6) -- Shebilske
11. Aliyah Boston, Ind (F7) -- Moody
12. Kahleah Copper, Phx (G5) -- Creme
Round 3
13. Paige Bueckers, Dal (G6) -- Creme
14. Jonquel Jones, NY (F8) -- Moody
15. Nneka Ogwumike, Sea (F9) -- Shebilske
16. Satou Sabally, Phx (F10) -- LaCroix
17. Skylar Diggins-Smith, Sea (G7) -- Snellings
18. Rhyne Howard, Atl (G8) -- Best
Round 4
19. DeWanna Bonner, Ind (F11) -- Best
20. Jewell Loyd, LV (G9) -- Snellings
21. Jackie Young, LV (G10) -- LaCroix
22. Allisha Gray, Atl (G11) -- Shebilske
23. Kelsey Mitchell, Ind (G12) -- Moody
24. Ezi Magbegor, Sea (C1) -- Creme
Round 5
25. Natasha Howard, Ind (F12) -- Creme
26. Brionna Jones, Atl (C2) -- Moody
27. Marina Mabrey, Conn (G13) -- Shebilske
28. Ariel Atkins, Chi (G14) -- LaCroix
29. Brittney Griner, Atl (C3) -- Snellings
30. Tina Charles, Conn (C4) -- Best
Round 6
31. Chelsea Gray, LV (G15) -- Best
32. Rickea Jackson, LA (F13) -- Snellings
33. Teaira McCowan, Dal (C5) -- LaCroix
34. Alanna Smith, Min (F14) -- Shebilske
35. NaLyssa Smith, Dal (F15) -- Moody
36. Kayla McBride, Min (G16) -- Creme
Round 7
37. Brittney Sykes, Wsh (G17) -- Creme
38. Courtney Williams, Min (G18) -- Moody
39. Natasha Cloud, NY (G19) -- Shebilske
40. Aneesah Morrow, Conn (F16) -- LaCroix
41. Kamilla Cardoso, Chi (C6) -- Snellings
42. Cameron Brink, LA (F17) -- Best
Round 8
43. Dominique Malonga, Sea (C7) -- Best
44. Aaliyah Edwards, Wsh (F18) -- Snellings
45. Tiffany Hayes, GSV (G20) -- LaCroix
46. Jordin Canada, Atl (G21) -- Shebilske
47. Gabby Williams, Sea (F19) -- Moody
48. Leonie Fiebich, NY (F20) -- Creme
Round 9
49. Azura Stevens, LA (F21) -- Creme
50. Shakira Austin, Wsh (C8) -- Moody
51. Natasha Mack, Phx (F22) -- Shebilske
52. Stefanie Dolson, Wsh (C9) -- LaCroix
53. Chennedy Carter, FA (G22) -- Snellings
54. Courtney Vandersloot, Chi (G23) -- Best
Team rosters are presented in first-round pick order. Picks indicated in parentheses in this manner: (Round.Pick)
Team Creme
F1 A'ja Wilson, LV (Pick: 1.1)
F2 Natasha Howard, Ind (Pick: 5.1)
F3 Leonie Fiebich, NY (Pick: 8.6)
F4 Azura Stevens, LA (Pick: 9.1)
G1 Kahleah Copper, Phx (Pick: 2.6)
G2 Paige Bueckers, Dal (Pick: 3.1)
G3 Kayla McBride, Min (Pick: 6.6)
G4 Brittney Sykes, Wsh (Pick: 7.1)
C1 Ezi Magbegor, Sea (Pick: 4.6)
Team Moody
F1 Aliyah Boston, Ind (Pick: 2.5)
F2 Jonquel Jones, NY (Pick: 3.2)
F3 NaLyssa Smith, Dal (Pick: 6.5)
F4 Gabby Williams, Sea (Pick: 8.5)
G1 Caitlin Clark, Ind (Pick: 1.2)
G2 Kelsey Mitchell, Ind (Pick: 4.5)
G3 Courtney Williams, Min (Pick: 7.2)
C1 Brionna Jones, Atl (Pick: 5.2)
C2 Shakira Austin, Wsh (Pick: 9.2)
Team Shebilske
F1 Breanna Stewart, NY (Pick: 1.3)
F2 Dearica Hamby, LA (Pick: 2.4)
F3 Nneka Ogwumike, Sea (Pick: 3.3)
F4 Alanna Smith, Min (Pick: 6.4)
F5 Natasha Mack, Phx (Pick: 9.3)
G1 Allisha Gray, Atl (Pick: 4.4)
G2 Marina Mabrey, Conn (Pick: 5.3)
G3 Natasha Cloud, NY (Pick: 7.3)
G4 Jordin Canada, Atl (Pick: 8.4)
Team LaCroix
F1 Napheesa Collier, Min (Pick: 1.4)
F2 Satou Sabally, Phx (Pick: 3.4)
F3 Aneesah Morrow, Conn (Pick: 7.4)
G1 Kelsey Plum, LA (Pick: 2.3)
G2 Jackie Young, LV (Pick: 4.3)
G3 Ariel Atkins, Chi (Pick: 5.4)
G4 Tiffany Hayes, GSV (Pick: 8.3)
C1 Teaira McCowan, Dal (Pick: 6.3)
C2 Stefanie Dolson, Wsh (Pick: 9.4)
Team Snellings
F1 Angel Reese, Chi (Pick: 2.2)
F2 Rickea Jackson, LA (Pick: 6.2)
F3 Aaliyah Edwards, Wsh (Pick: 8.2)
G1 Arike Ogunbowale, Dal (Pick: 1.5)
G2 Skylar Diggins-Smith, Sea (Pick: 3.5)
G3 Jewell Loyd, LV (Pick: 4.2)
G4 Chennedy Carter, FA (Pick: 9.5)
C1 Brittney Griner, Atl (Pick: 5.5)
C2 Kamilla Cardoso, Chi (Pick: 7.5)
Team Best
F1 Alyssa Thomas, Phx (Pick: 2.1)
F2 DeWanna Bonner, Ind (Pick: 4.1)
F3 Cameron Brink, LA (Pick: 7.6)
G1 Sabrina Ionescu, NY (Pick: 1.6)
G2 Rhyne Howard, Atl (Pick: 3.6)
G3 Chelsea Gray, LV (Pick: 6.1)
G4 Courtney Vandersloot, Chi (Pick: 9.6)
C1 Tina Charles, Conn (Pick: 5.6)