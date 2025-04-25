        <
          Fantasy women's basketball 6-team mock draft: How early did Paige Bueckers go?

          Where should managers draft Paige Bueckers in fantasy? Photo by Michael Gonzales/NBAE via Getty Images
          Apr 25, 2025, 07:30 PM

          With the 2025 WNBA season set to tip off on May 16, the ESPN experts came together for a fantasy women's basketball mock draft.

          We used the ESPN default settings -- a six-team league with nine players per team and the following scoring system:

          Point = 1 Fantasy Point
          Rebound = 1 FP
          Assist = 1 FP
          Made 3-pointer = 1 FP
          Steal = 2 FP
          Block = 2 FP

          The participants of this mock draft, in order of draft position, were Charlie Creme, Eric Moody, Jason Shebilske, Jennifer LaCroix, Andre Snellings and James Best. Here is the way the draft unfolded.

          Note: The position rank in parentheses indicates where the player was taken in relation to the others at their position

          Round 1

          1. A'ja Wilson, LV (F1) -- Creme
          2. Caitlin Clark, Ind (G1) -- Moody
          3. Breanna Stewart, NY (F2) -- Shebilske
          4. Napheesa Collier, Min (F3) -- LaCroix
          5. Arike Ogunbowale, Dal (G2) -- Snellings
          6. Sabrina Ionescu, NY (G3) -- Best

          Round 2

          7. Alyssa Thomas, Phx (F4) -- Best
          8. Angel Reese, Chi (F5) -- Snellings
          9. Kelsey Plum, LA (G4) -- LaCroix
          10. Dearica Hamby, LA (F6) -- Shebilske
          11. Aliyah Boston, Ind (F7) -- Moody
          12. Kahleah Copper, Phx (G5) -- Creme

          Round 3

          13. Paige Bueckers, Dal (G6) -- Creme
          14. Jonquel Jones, NY (F8) -- Moody
          15. Nneka Ogwumike, Sea (F9) -- Shebilske
          16. Satou Sabally, Phx (F10) -- LaCroix
          17. Skylar Diggins-Smith, Sea (G7) -- Snellings
          18. Rhyne Howard, Atl (G8) -- Best

          Round 4

          19. DeWanna Bonner, Ind (F11) -- Best
          20. Jewell Loyd, LV (G9) -- Snellings
          21. Jackie Young, LV (G10) -- LaCroix
          22. Allisha Gray, Atl (G11) -- Shebilske
          23. Kelsey Mitchell, Ind (G12) -- Moody
          24. Ezi Magbegor, Sea (C1) -- Creme

          Round 5

          25. Natasha Howard, Ind (F12) -- Creme
          26. Brionna Jones, Atl (C2) -- Moody
          27. Marina Mabrey, Conn (G13) -- Shebilske
          28. Ariel Atkins, Chi (G14) -- LaCroix
          29. Brittney Griner, Atl (C3) -- Snellings
          30. Tina Charles, Conn (C4) -- Best

          Round 6

          31. Chelsea Gray, LV (G15) -- Best
          32. Rickea Jackson, LA (F13) -- Snellings
          33. Teaira McCowan, Dal (C5) -- LaCroix
          34. Alanna Smith, Min (F14) -- Shebilske
          35. NaLyssa Smith, Dal (F15) -- Moody
          36. Kayla McBride, Min (G16) -- Creme

          Round 7

          37. Brittney Sykes, Wsh (G17) -- Creme
          38. Courtney Williams, Min (G18) -- Moody
          39. Natasha Cloud, NY (G19) -- Shebilske
          40. Aneesah Morrow, Conn (F16) -- LaCroix
          41. Kamilla Cardoso, Chi (C6) -- Snellings
          42. Cameron Brink, LA (F17) -- Best

          Round 8

          43. Dominique Malonga, Sea (C7) -- Best
          44. Aaliyah Edwards, Wsh (F18) -- Snellings
          45. Tiffany Hayes, GSV (G20) -- LaCroix
          46. Jordin Canada, Atl (G21) -- Shebilske
          47. Gabby Williams, Sea (F19) -- Moody
          48. Leonie Fiebich, NY (F20) -- Creme

          Round 9

          49. Azura Stevens, LA (F21) -- Creme
          50. Shakira Austin, Wsh (C8) -- Moody
          51. Natasha Mack, Phx (F22) -- Shebilske
          52. Stefanie Dolson, Wsh (C9) -- LaCroix
          53. Chennedy Carter, FA (G22) -- Snellings
          54. Courtney Vandersloot, Chi (G23) -- Best

          Team rosters are presented in first-round pick order. Picks indicated in parentheses in this manner: (Round.Pick)

          Team Creme

          F1 A'ja Wilson, LV (Pick: 1.1)
          F2 Natasha Howard, Ind (Pick: 5.1)
          F3 Leonie Fiebich, NY (Pick: 8.6)
          F4 Azura Stevens, LA (Pick: 9.1)
          G1 Kahleah Copper, Phx (Pick: 2.6)
          G2 Paige Bueckers, Dal (Pick: 3.1)
          G3 Kayla McBride, Min (Pick: 6.6)
          G4 Brittney Sykes, Wsh (Pick: 7.1)
          C1 Ezi Magbegor, Sea (Pick: 4.6)

          Team Moody

          F1 Aliyah Boston, Ind (Pick: 2.5)
          F2 Jonquel Jones, NY (Pick: 3.2)
          F3 NaLyssa Smith, Dal (Pick: 6.5)
          F4 Gabby Williams, Sea (Pick: 8.5)
          G1 Caitlin Clark, Ind (Pick: 1.2)
          G2 Kelsey Mitchell, Ind (Pick: 4.5)
          G3 Courtney Williams, Min (Pick: 7.2)
          C1 Brionna Jones, Atl (Pick: 5.2)
          C2 Shakira Austin, Wsh (Pick: 9.2)

          Team Shebilske

          F1 Breanna Stewart, NY (Pick: 1.3)
          F2 Dearica Hamby, LA (Pick: 2.4)
          F3 Nneka Ogwumike, Sea (Pick: 3.3)
          F4 Alanna Smith, Min (Pick: 6.4)
          F5 Natasha Mack, Phx (Pick: 9.3)
          G1 Allisha Gray, Atl (Pick: 4.4)
          G2 Marina Mabrey, Conn (Pick: 5.3)
          G3 Natasha Cloud, NY (Pick: 7.3)
          G4 Jordin Canada, Atl (Pick: 8.4)

          Team LaCroix

          F1 Napheesa Collier, Min (Pick: 1.4)
          F2 Satou Sabally, Phx (Pick: 3.4)
          F3 Aneesah Morrow, Conn (Pick: 7.4)
          G1 Kelsey Plum, LA (Pick: 2.3)
          G2 Jackie Young, LV (Pick: 4.3)
          G3 Ariel Atkins, Chi (Pick: 5.4)
          G4 Tiffany Hayes, GSV (Pick: 8.3)
          C1 Teaira McCowan, Dal (Pick: 6.3)
          C2 Stefanie Dolson, Wsh (Pick: 9.4)

          Team Snellings

          F1 Angel Reese, Chi (Pick: 2.2)
          F2 Rickea Jackson, LA (Pick: 6.2)
          F3 Aaliyah Edwards, Wsh (Pick: 8.2)
          G1 Arike Ogunbowale, Dal (Pick: 1.5)
          G2 Skylar Diggins-Smith, Sea (Pick: 3.5)
          G3 Jewell Loyd, LV (Pick: 4.2)
          G4 Chennedy Carter, FA (Pick: 9.5)
          C1 Brittney Griner, Atl (Pick: 5.5)
          C2 Kamilla Cardoso, Chi (Pick: 7.5)

          Team Best

          F1 Alyssa Thomas, Phx (Pick: 2.1)
          F2 DeWanna Bonner, Ind (Pick: 4.1)
          F3 Cameron Brink, LA (Pick: 7.6)
          G1 Sabrina Ionescu, NY (Pick: 1.6)
          G2 Rhyne Howard, Atl (Pick: 3.6)
          G3 Chelsea Gray, LV (Pick: 6.1)
          G4 Courtney Vandersloot, Chi (Pick: 9.6)
          C1 Tina Charles, Conn (Pick: 5.6)