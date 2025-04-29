Fantasy women's basketball: Five rookies with breakout potential

Open Extended Reactions

The WNBA is a hard league to break into, but with expansion teams and the continued growth in the college game, rookies are making an impact earlier than ever. In 2023, I recommended not drafting any rookies that weren't the overall No. 1 pick, Aliyah Boston, because it was extremely difficult for rookies to make a roster. In 2024, I would have only suggested drafting lottery picks in fantasy leagues (top 4). But things have changed.

The 2024 draft class was an outlier from previous history; all four lottery picks averaged over 20 fantasy points per game for the first time since the lottery was implemented in 2002. But it wasn't just lottery picks; eight rookies from that 2024 class averaged over 15 fantasy points per game, tied for the second-most all-time, trailing only the 2001 rookie class.

This year could build off of last year. While there isn't a rookie who could potentially be an All-Star or put up record-breaking numbers, outside of Paige Bueckers (ADP 11.4), there is the potential for a lot of first rounders to make a roster and contribute immediately.

A number of teams that held first round picks in the 2025 draft had needs to fill this season.

Including, eight picks by teams that didn't make the playoffs last season (Chicago Sky, Dallas Wings, Los Angeles Sparks, Washington Mystics), two picks by the Connecticut Sun, who lost all five starters in the offseason, one pick was by an expansion team, the Golden State Valkyries, and one pick by the Seattle Storm, a team that finished fifth in the league in 2024.

Here are five rookies that have the best chance of being solid fantasy contributors throughout the season.

The Mystics have a lack of experience and depth at the guard position; their only real veteran is Brittney Sykes. This opens an opportunity for one of the four guards they drafted this year to step up and get a starting role right away.

Citron did it all in college, averaging 14.1 PPG, 5.4 RPG, 2.7 APG, and 1.9 SPG in her senior season while making a career-high 51 three-pointers.

Notre Dame guards have had a lot of success in the WNBA, especially those selected within the top three picks of the draft. Here's a look at each of the guards from Notre Dame drafted in the top three picks dating back to 2013.

Notre Dame guards drafted in top 3 (Since 2013) Player PPG RPG APG SPG Jackie Young (2019) 6.6 3.3 4.5 0.8 Jewell Loyd (2015) 10.7 3.5 1.9 0.6 Kayla McBride (2014) 13.0 2.3 1.7 1.0 Skylar Diggins-Smith (2013) 8.5 1.9 3.8 1.3

These guards have thrived because they played in a system that required them to be two-way players and have a high basketball IQ. The guards I mentioned above are players that continually improved over their college careers and were always trying to expand their game, so they were pro-ready when they got to the league.

Jocyte is the first-ever draft pick for the new expansion team, who was looking for someone who can contribute right away. The Valkyries only have one player on their current roster who was a consistent starter for their previous team last season (Julie Vanloo); The rest of the team either primarily came off the bench or didn't play.

Jocyte already has professional experience; she started playing in the EuroLeague at 14 years old and in the 2024-25 EuroCup Women's tournament, she was Lyon ASVEL's second-leading scorer and averaged 12.1 PPG, 3.0 RPG, 2.6 APG, 1.4 SPG, and 1.6 3PG.

I think her game will transfer well to the WNBA. She reminds me a lot of Leonie Fiebich, an international rookie who was a great contributor on the Liberty last year. They both can play forward or guard and do everything on the court, including stretch the floor and hit 3-pointers. Positionless players like this have fared well in the WNBA because they can be matchup nightmares.

Georgia Amoore, G, Washington Mystics (ADP 54.0)

The Mystics have a lack of experience and depth at the guard position and Amoore was one of the best college point guards in the nation last season. She scored or assisted on 36.2 PPG in the 2024-25 season, the fourth most in D1. In her fifth collegiate season, she averaged 19.6 PPG, 6.9 APG, 2.3 RPG, 1.0 SPG, and 2.5 3PG.

Amoore's game could translate really well to the WNBA; while she's undersized, she's quick and agile, and can shoot the lights out from three, similar to Kelsey Plum. Amoore has found ways to be efficient even against larger defenders and has a lethal stepback. She's also great in the pick and roll, which is a great weapon in the WNBA, which allows her to get teammates involved. While she may not start for the Mystics, she could be a great sixth player off the bench in her rookie season.

Connecticut will have a new starting five in 2025 and traded Natasha Cloud to the Liberty in March. Rivers could be inserted into the starting lineup right away. The 6-foot-1 guard is a great two-way player and can do it all. She was one of three players in college with 100 assists, 50 steals, and 40 blocks last season, along with JuJu Watkins and Sarah Strong. Rivers averaged 11.9 PPG, 6.6 RPG, 3.8 APG, 1.6 SPG, and 1.3 BPG in her senior season.

Rivers' size and length give her an advantage over other guards coming into the league. She is a Swiss Army knife that can do it all and play whatever role the team needs of her in that moment. Rivers' game is reminiscent of Betnijah Laney-Hamilton; who isn't a star on the Liberty, but is still a huge contributor. Rivers has the potential to be the leading scorer one night and lead the team in assists or rebounds another night.

Aneesah Morrow, F, Connecticut Sun (ADP 46.5)

Morrow has a chance to start because the Sun don't have the most depth at the forward position. However, the team did pick up Tina Charles, which could impact Morrow's rebounding rates slightly.

Morrow was a double-double queen in college, posting 104 double-doubles over her career, the second most in DI history. She also had 64 career games with at least 20 points and 10 rebounds, the most by any player in the past 25 seasons. She wasn't just great on the offensive end though; she also averaged 2.5 SPG in 2024-25.

While Morrow dominated in college, I think her mentality, style of play, and hustle will transfer to the league right away. Morrow is used to playing with new teammates; she transferred after two seasons at DePaul to LSU, which was a school in the toughest conference in the country and played alongside Angel Reese. Despite playing with a new team, against tougher opponents, and alongside a future WNBA All-Star, Morrow still averaged a double-double in her first season with the Tigers in 2023-24, and she did it again in her senior season.

She is used to playing with and against WNBA-caliber players. While she's a little undersized, that hasn't stopped her production on the boards; her hustle and dedication to doing the little things make her slight size disadvantage disappear. She also has stamina and averaged over 32 minutes per game in each of her last three seasons in college.